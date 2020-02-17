Aquila Theatre Will Bring 1984 to the WYO

In the throes of unprecedented challenges to privacy, truth, and personal expression, Aquila Theatre brings 1984, George Orwell's cautionary novel, to the WYO Tuesday March 10 at 6:30pm.

Written in 1944 near the end of World War II, 1984 depicts a society controlled by a perfectly totalitarian government bent on repressing all subversive tendencies. "Big Brother" is always watching and technology is wielded as a weapon to inundate citizens with propaganda and to monitor thoughts and actions. Imagined before the existence of computers, this dystopian future explores the power of technology as a mental manipulator and source of curated information.

1984 is a classic by one of literature's most significant authors and provides the kind of evocative and innovative storytelling that suits Aquila's bold, ensemble driven, physical style. You won't want to miss this chance to experience Orwell's revolutionary vision live at the WYO March 10.

Information:

EVENT: Aquila Theatre in George Orwell's 1984

DATE & TIME: Tuesday March 10, 2020, 6:30pm

TICKETS: $28.50 Adults / $25.50 Seniors & Military / $20.50 Students

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Call the Box-Office at 307-672-9084 for more information or visit our website at wyotheater.com





