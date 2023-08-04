Video: Watch 'Stay With Me' From INTO THE WOODS at the Guthrie Theater

Catch this enchanting performance at Guthrie Theater now!

By: Aug. 04, 2023

​In celebration of the late musical theater giant Stephen Sondheim, the Guthrie is presenting  the award-winning storybook musical Into the Woods, with music and lyrics by Sondheim and book by James Lapine, through August 20, 2023, on the Wurtele Thrust Stage.

Watch 'Stay With Me' from the production below!

When Sondheim passed away in 2021, he was among the most well-known and influential lyricists and composers in American musical theater history. His work includes lyrics for West Side Story and Gypsy as well as music and lyrics for Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd and Assassins. The Guthrie has previously produced four musicals featuring Sondheim's work: Sweeney Todd in 1999, Merrily We Roll Along in 2001, Sunday in the Park With George in 2017 and West Side Story in 2018.

In this unexpected musical, Cinderella pines to make a cameo at the ball, Jack (of beanstalk fame) tends to his pet cow, Little Red Riding Hood sets off toward grandmother's house and a baker and his wife discover they are barren, thanks to a curse from the neighboring witch. They all head into the woods and embark on remarkable journeys that include falling in love, slaying a giant, facing off with a wolf and more. Just when all wishes appear to be granted, a stray magic bean sprouts a second stalk and the giant's vengeful wife disrupts everyone's happy ending. Featuring beloved music and classic fairy tale characters, this heartfelt musical explores what happens after "happily ever after."

Into the Woods opened on Broadway in 1987, was nominated for 10 Tony Awards (and received three) and won the 1988 New York Drama Critics' Circle and Drama Desk Awards for Best Musical. The musical features songs such as "I Know Things Now," "Giants in the Sky," "Agony," "Ever After," "No One Is Alone" and "Children Will Listen."




