Tickets For L.O.L. Surprise! at State Theatre to Go On Sale This Friday

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced that fans of the global sensation L.O.L. Surprise! will finally be able to rock out in real life with their favorite characters when the hologram concert hits the stage at the historic State Theatre (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at 6 p.m. L.O.L. Surprise! Live - Calling All B.B's (www.lolsurpriselive.com) will feature fan favorites and best sellers Lady Diva, Royal Bee, Neonlicious, and Swag in the first-ever family spectacular with original music, dancers, a DJ, and never-before seen live holograms. The first leg of the 44-city national tour kicks off Sept. 30, 2021.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

Wednesday

Nov. 17

6 p.m.

State Theatre

$23.50, $33.50, $43.50, $53.50

A limited amount of VIP packages are available for sale that include: one premium reserved ticket in the first 20 rows, invitation to the 'Glam Club" pre-show party with activities and an L.O.L. Surprise Live! Gift.

CHILD POLICY: Children under 1 year old do not need a ticket to sit on a parent's lap. All other attendees must have a ticket regardless of age. All pricing includes a Building and Restoration Fee of $4.

L.O.L. Surprise! is known for its innovation, always seeking to bring fans the most exciting play and family experiences. Using groundbreaking hologram technology, the beloved characters will sing, dance and come to life being able to interact with live audiences.

CEO of MGA Isaac Larian says, "We love all of our L.O.L. Surprise! fans and this experience will surprise and amaze fans from ages 3-99. A must see, can't miss moment. A Superbowl meets the Grammys event for kids and families of all ages."

"We are excited to be the first family touring show to use this groundbreaking live hologram technology," says Terrapin Station founder and L.O.L. Surprise! Live tour producer Jonathan Shank. "Fans attending the show are going to dance, sing and experience a show in a way they never have before."

The live concert will feature songs from the forthcoming L.O.L. Surprise! album (Magic Star/Sony), including the first release "I'm a Queen," along with classic hits like "Calling All B.B.'s" and "Remix.". A toy and children's entertainment industry phenomenon, L.O.L. Surprise! became an instant hit since launching in 2016. With over 15 billion YouTube views, L.O.L. Surprise! is one of the most beloved brands in the world with celebrity fans including Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Ciara and many others.

The production will have strict safety precautions and guidelines for audiences, cast and crew. Visit the individual venue website in each city for the most current COVID-19 information about this event.

L.O.L. Surprise! Live is the first family tour to partner with Lyte, the reservations technology platform reimagining e-commerce for artists, fans and live events. For tickets, VIP packages -including meet and greets and a soundcheck party-visit http://bit.ly/LOLLiveLyte. Reservations are being accepted for cities yet to be announced.