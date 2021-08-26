The Minnesota Orchestra Will Require Proof of Vaccination For Upcoming Events

The Minnesota Orchestra joins with many other arts organizations throughout Minnesota, the Midwest and the United States in announcing an effort to reduce the spread of the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant. The Orchestra announced that effective September 20, 2021, anyone entering Orchestra Hall will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test upon arrival.

When the 2021-22 season begins in September, all audience members, musicians, guest artists, staff and volunteers must have received their final COVID-19 vaccination dose at least 14 days prior to any event they plan to attend. Alternatively, proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result within 72 hours prior to the event can be shown upon arrival. Children and adults who are not eligible for vaccination at this time are still welcome at Orchestra Hall with proof of a negative test result. Ticketholders will receive specific instructions for entry in advance of their performance.

The Orchestra will contact all ticketholders in the coming weeks to communicate updated concert protocols and additional health and safety information. Throughout the season, as a standard practice, ticketholders will receive any changes or updates to COVID-19 protocols and procedures in their pre-concert email reminder the week of their scheduled performance. Any ticketholders who are unable to adhere to these requirements for admission may request a credit to their account or a refund.

The Orchestra has been fortunate to continue to share live music both virtually and in person throughout the pandemic with the great support of audiences and donors, and with the guidance of advisors and medical professionals. The organization's updated COVID-19 protocols are an important next step in a continued creative approach to keep art alive during the pandemic.

Additional Safety Information

Masks will continue to be required inside the Orchestra Hall auditorium, regardless of vaccination status, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) recommendations. Masks may be removed to enjoy a beverage in the lobby or outdoors on the patio. Safety protocols have been put in place with the goal of safely bringing as many people back to Orchestra Hall as possible, and Orchestra Hall will operate at full audience capacity when the 2021-22 season begins.

Orchestra Hall meets or exceeds all CDC recommended ventilation standards. In 2019, Orchestra Hall became the first performing arts center in the country to achieve LEED v4 O+M certification-creating a building that is greener, cleaner and more energy-efficient. Air filtering systems have been upgraded to meet the highest industry standards, and air exchange rates function at high levels throughout all spaces inside the building.

In response to rapidly changing vaccination and infection rates, the Orchestra has established a regular decision-making process to re-evaluate health and safety protocols at Orchestra Hall, including mask requirements and audience capacities. Current regulations remain in place until further notice.

Complete details will be shared more widely in early September. Please visit minnesotaorchestra.org/safety for the latest information.