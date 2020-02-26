The Guthrie Theater Will Present CENTERPLAY Created And Performed By Vie Boheme

The Guthrie Theater (Joseph Haj, artistic director) will present CENTERPLAY, a one-woman show created and performed by Vie Boheme in the Dowling Studio. In this immersive, multimodal, 360-degree performance, Twin Cities-based artist Vie Boheme uses a fusion of dance and theater to embody the stories of black women. Vivid juxtapositions of live music, movement, spoken word and monologues take center stage as she expresses the complex and interwoven emotions of each woman, defying stereotypes and giving gravity to their experiences with her body, voice and soul.

CENTERPLAY will run March 20-28, 2020. Single tickets start at $9 for select performances. All other performances range from $25 to $32. Tickets are now on sale through the Box Office at 612.377.2224, 1.877.44.STAGE (toll-free) or online at guthrietheater.org.

Born in Motown, developed in Pittsburgh and refined in Minneapolis, Vie Boheme has created her own signature style of performance through the merge of live music, dance and theater. This new work will utilize couches and chairs onstage to create an immersive experience for the audience. This places Vie Boheme center stage, where she will embody a variety of women throughout the performance, including Graziella, the character Vie Boheme played in the Guthrie's production of West Side Story.

"By creating these various characters, I'm seeking to talk about the interwoven and complex emotional experiences that black women often face," Vie Boheme recently shared. "Many people ask, 'Why are black women so angry?' This is an oversimplification. We can be frustrated, confused, disappointed - not just angry. The show happens in the round, or what I like to call the 'center play space,' where patrons will watch these women transform. I'm excited for the opportunity to bring CENTERPLAY to the Guthrie Theater and elevate this experience to new audiences."

Along with performing in CENTERPLAY, Vie Boheme is the writer, director, choreographer and scenic/costume/sound designer. Additional creative team members include Sean Mason (music director/pianist), Mike Grogan (lighting designer/sound engineer/stage manager), Abraham Renko (associate scenic designer) and Amy Jeanchaiyaphum (publicist).

Vie Boheme (creator and performer) is a multimodal artist, dancer, singer and choreographer. She brings an athletic agility to her vocal performance by singing and dancing in unison, eliminating the boundary between the visual and audio experience. She is a former dance artist with Camille A. Brown & Dancers and TU Dance and a founding member of the August Wilson Center Dance Ensemble. She has previously performed at the Guthrie with The New Griots Festival and in the mainstage productions of West Side Story and Refugia. She has also choreographed and performed with The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra and The Moving Company. www.listen2vie.com

Photo Credit: Jim Gallop





