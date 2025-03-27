Stages Theatre Company Announces 2025-2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stages Theatre Company has announced their 2025-2026 season. "A Season That Brings Us Together" features a diverse blend of plays, musicals, and world premieres, each highlighting the importance of friendships and being brave, as well as the joy found in connecting and supporting each other and the community.

"So many things bring us together, shared moments, special celebrations, meaningful conversations, a good hearty laugh. Stories that we see onstage can transform moments into memories by engaging emotions and imagination with those we care about. Our 2025-2026 season is designed to bring families, classrooms and artists TOGETHER, and to bring joy."

These shows and stories were specifically selected to reflect the creativity and life lesson that Stages Theatre Company encourages in the young people in their community. Artistic Director Sandy Boren-Barrett offers a glimpse into this season of togetherness when she continues -

"As we gather together for each of these stories, I hope you will find those moments of connection, of laughter, of reflection, and of love - whether in friendship, family, or community. We look forward to sharing that with you, throughout the entire year."

"Friendships weave a lasting bond."

Based on the book by E.B. White. Adapted by Joseph Robinette.

September 26 - October 26, 2025 (All Ages)

Some Pig. Humble. Radiant. When Wilbur is born smaller than most pigs, it's his friendships on the Arable family's farm that save his life in more ways than one. This classic tale weaves an intergenerational message of love, friendship and loss in Robinette's faithful adaptation of the beloved multi award winning novel by E.B. White. Whether it's Charlotte's selfless acts of kindness or Wilbur's journey to find belonging, it's the ties we share with others that make life truly meaningful.

Produced by special arrangement with THE DRAMATIC PUBLISHING COMPANY of Woodstock, Illinois. Front cover from Charlotte's Web by E.B. White, Illustrated by Garth Williams. Used by the permission of HarperCollins Publishers.

"Help Spookley and Mistletoe find the Holiday spirit!"

Book and Lyrics by Joe Troiano. Music composed & arranged by Jeffrey Zahn. Based on the film 'Spookley and the Christmas Kittens" by Joe Troiano and Jim Lewis and the book, 'Mistletoe and the Christmas Kittens' by Joe Troiano.

November 1 - November 30, 2025 (Ages 0-6)

WORLD PREMIERE

Spookley the Square Pumpkin is back in a brand new story, with some new friends at Holiday Hill Farm. When Mistletoe the Cat crashes at the Christmas party, he can't remember where he came from. With the help of Spookley and three stray kittens, Scat, Scram and Shoo, he is about to find out just how important it is to join together, and what really makes a place a home. A world premiere adaptation of the wildly popular Netflix Holiday special Spookley and the Christmas Kittens, Joe Troiano and Jeffrey Zahn bring us another beautiful story of friendship this season.

Spookley the Square Pumpkin, Mistletoe Cat, The Christmas Kittens, Scat, Scram, Shoo, and all other Characters © Holiday Hill Enterprises, LLC. Book copyright © Joe Troiano. Music & lyrics copyright © Troiano-Zahn Pub, Spookley Songs, and Honeymoon Music under license to Holiday Hill Enterprises, LLC.

"The best way to spread Holiday cheer is singing loud for all to hear!

Book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin. Music by Matthew Sklar. Lyrics by Chad Beguelin. Based on the New Line Cinema film written by David Berenbaum

November 21 - December 28, 2025 (All Ages)

Enter the whimsical and festive world of Buddy The Elf as he journeys from the North Pole on an unforgettable adventure to New York City in search of his long-lost family. Based on the beloved holiday film, Elf Jr. is a laugh out loud celebration of the power of connection. With its infectious humor, dazzling songs, dances and uplifting message, Elf Jr. reminds us that, no matter how far we roam, love and kindness have the power to bring us all together. Join Buddy this holiday and start believing in the magic of the festive season!

Originally produced by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures in association with Unique Features. Elf - The Musical Jr. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIshows.com.

"Together we hold the power to change."

Adapted by Melissa Leilani Larson. From the book by Kelly Barnhill published by Algonquin Young Readers.

March 27 - April 19, 2026 (Ages 12+)

REGIONAL PREMIERE

Enter a world of magic, mystery, and unexpected friendships in The Girl Who Drank the Moon, based on the award-winning novel by New York Times Best Seller and Minnesota local, Kelly Barnhill. In a land where fear and misunderstanding have divided the people for generations, a young girl named Luna holds the key to breaking the cycle of darkness and separation. The Girl Who Drank the Moon celebrates the transformative power of unity - reminding us all that when we come together, we can heal wounds, face our fears, and create a better world for everyone.

The Girl Who Drank the Moon is produced with permission of the author, Kelly Barnhill.

"When doing the right thing is the simplest choice."

Based on the book by Joe Schmit. Book and Music by Michael Mahler.

April 10 - May 10, 2026 (All Ages)

WORLD PREMIERE

It wasn't just baseball practice and talent that shaped Hall of Famer, Joe Mauer! In fact, a simple choice set into motion a series of events that would transform not only his life but the lives of those around him. Based on the children's book of the same name by Joe Schmit, The Right Thing To Do is a lively and inspiring world-premiere musical that explores the power of small acts of kindness, the impact of friendship, and the importance of doing what's right. With vibrant music, unforgettable characters, and a message that resonates beyond the baseball field, The Right Thing To Do reminds us

that every act of kindness, no matter how small, has the power to create a ripple effect that transforms our communities and unites us in ways we might never expect.

The Right Thing To Do: The Joe Mauer Story is produced with the permission of the author, Joe Schmit.

"What makes us special makes us strong!"

Based on the DreamWorks Animation Motion Picture and the book by William Steig. Book and Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire. Music by Jeanine Tesori. Originally produced on Broadway by DreamWorks. Theatricals and Neal Street Productions. Original production Directed by Jason Moore and Rob Ashfor.

June 20 - August 2, 2026 (All Ages)

Get out of the swamp and into the theatre to join Shrek, Donkey and Princess Fiona on an adventure bigger than Lord Farquaad! This high-energy, family-friendly production proves that when we open our hearts, we create bonds that can overcome even the biggest challenges. Shrek The Musical brings all your favorite characters from the Oscar winning film to life and proves there's more to the story than meets the ears.

Shrek The Musical - TYA Version is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIshows.com

Shrek The Musical Theatre for Young Audiences Version premiered at The Coterie, Kansas City, MO

"Calling all dino explorers!"

Script by Jim Hibbeler. Composed by Matt Ouren. In collaboration with STC

Theatre for the Very Young is created for our youngest patrons aged 0-5.

August 5 - August 23, 2026

Take out your magnifying glass and join us for an adventure into the past as we delve into the world of dinosaurs! But what happens when we become the very thing we're exploring? Walk on the wild side and see what it's like to play through the eyes of a dinosaur! Join us for a roaring good time that reminds us how the joys of discovery unite us all!

To purchase season, group, and individual tickets, please go online to stagestheatre.org, call the Box Office at (952) 979-1111 Tuesday thru Saturday from 12 noon to 5PM, or visit in person at 1111 Mainstreet Hopkins MN.

March 18: School group tickets and Season subscription tickets on sale 12 noon

March 25: Individual tickets on sale 12 noon

5-Show Season Ticket Subscription Package starts at $90.

3-Show Season Ticket Package starts at $48.

Individual tickets start at $16 plus fees.

Group tickets start at $8 plus fees.

For more ticketing information visit stagestheatre.org.

Comments