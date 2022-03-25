Stages Theatre Company Announces 2022-23 Season

Stages Theatre Company has announced the 2022-23 Season of Possibility featuring a diverse blend of plays and musicals focusing on friendships, adventures, and endless possibilities! 2022-23 Season is sponsored by UnitedHealthcare.

Beginning this fall, join Stages Theatre Company with the charming classic Stuart Little followed by a powerful family story A Different Pond, in collaboration with Theater Mu. Revisit nostalgic characters featuring the songs you love this holiday season with Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical. STC then continues the collaboration with Escalate Dance and Theatre Studio for a dance-inspired adaptation of Maybe. In the spring be inspired by the strength of the "Human Heart" with Once on This Island, JR., then "Seize the Day" with Disney's Newsies, JR. In the studio theatre the power of compassion and friendship will shine through in Raymie Nightingale. Summer will bring a clash of good and evil in Disney's Descendants: The Musical. Then concluding the season, blast-off with Galactic Wonders: A Space Adventure, a Theatre for the Very Young Production.

"In a time when nothing was sure, young people brought me back over and over again to the world of possibility. It's a gift they share just by believing and hoping, and it's contagious. As you sit in the theatre, I wish for you to forget about 'what is' and instead reach for 'what if'. Imagine the limitless possibilities to be had when we learn from the stories we share." said Stages Artistic Director Sandy Boren-Barrett.

"My goal this season is to provide a place for young people to explore what makes them happy, proud, adventurous, and brave. To use their imaginations and explore the value that all people bring into their lives even when differences seem to outweigh similarities".

2022-2023 SEASON PRODUCTIONS:

STUART LITTLE

Based on the Book by E.B. White. Adapted by Joseph Robinette.

September 16-October 16, 2022 (All Ages)

Watch this loveable classic come to life! Escapades and antics ensue as an easy-going mouse named Stuart navigates New York City and the world of people with his ordinary human family. A charmingly theatrical rendering of the endearing book by E.B White, the author of Charlotte's Web.

Produced by special arrangement with THE DRAMATIC PUBLISHING COMPANY of Woodstock, Illinois.

A DIFFERENT POND

Based on the book by Bao Phi. Play written by Jessica Lu'u Pelletier.

September 30-October 23, 2022 (All Ages)

A powerful story of a Vietnamese family carving out a new life in Minnesota, makes its world premiere this fall. On the pre-dawn shores of a Minneapolis lake a young boy and his dad fish for food, unfurling a tale about immigration, straddling cultures old and new, and a family facing daily struggles together. An unforgettable story based on the Caldecott winning memoir by celebrated, local poet, Bao Phi. Play written by Jessica Lu'u Pelletier. In collaboration with Theater Mu.

About Theater Mu: Theater Mu is the second largest Asian American theater company in the nation. Founded in 1992, Mu's continuing goal to celebrate and empower the Asian American community through theater is achieved through mainstage productions, emerging artist support, and educational outreach programs. Theater Mu is a member of the Consortium of Asian American Theaters & Artists, as well as a member of the Twin Cities Theatres of Color Coalition, proudly standing alongside New Native Theatre, Pangea World Theater, Penumbra Theatre, and Teatro Del Pueblo.

A Different Pond by Bao Phi is produced with the permission of the publisher, Capstone.

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL

Based on the animated television special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" adapted from the story by Robert L. May and the song by Johnny Marks. Music and Lyrics by Johnny Marks Script Adaptation by Robert Penola. Originally produced, directed and conceived by Jeff Frank and First Stage. Arrangements by Timothy Splain. Orchestrations by William C. White.

November 18-December 27, 2022 (All Ages)

Based on the animated television special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" adapted from the story by Robert L. May and the song by Johnny Marks featuring all the characters and songs you love. The timeless tale of misfits, flying reindeer, an abominable snow monster, and tons of Holly Jolly and Jingle, Jingle, Jingle.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and all related elements © and TM under license to Character Arts, LLC.

MAYBE

Based on the Book Written by Kobi Yamada. Illustrated by Gabriella Barouch. Script by Cristina Pippa. Music & Lyrics by Sharon Kenny.

January 13-February 12, 2023 (All Ages)

Celebrating the 10th year collaborating with Escalate Dance and Theatre Studio, Maybe is a dance-inspired, original musical about the magical, immeasurable possibilities that make up who we are and what we can do. From the award-winning author of What Do You Do with An Idea? comes the story of everything that makes us unique.

About Escalate Dance and Theatre Studio: Founded in 2004 by Owner and Director, Ann Marie Omeish. Ann Marie took her love for theatre and dance and fueled what has become one of the most thriving and active dance studios in the Northwest Suburbs! Ann Marie's vision for the studio is to create a place where all levels, ages, and abilities were welcomed and appreciated. Escalate offers top notch training in a fun and supportive environment!

Maybe by Kobi Yamada is produced with the permission of the publisher, Compendium, Inc.

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, JR

Book by Lynn Ahrens. Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. Music by Stephen Flaherty. Based on "My Love, My Love" by Rosa Guy.

March 3-19 (Ages 7 and up)

A Calypso-flavored score weaves through this heart-filled tale that tests the strength of love against the power of prejudice. A 60-minute, young-audience adaptation of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical packed with catchy songs and non-stop dance.

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND JR Is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

DISNEY'S NEWSIES, JR

Music by Alan Menken. Lyrics by Jack Feldman. Book by Harvey Fierstein. Based on the Disney Film Written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White. Originally Produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions.

April 14-May 14, 2023 (Ages 4 and up)

Young newspaper sellers on the streets of New York City unite against powerful publishers to protest unfair conditions and fight for what's right. Inspired by the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899, this rousing 60-minute version of the 2012 Broadway musical based on the 1992 film is filled with song, dance, spirit, and heart.

Disney's Newsies JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

RAYMIE NIGHTINGALE

Based on the book: RAYMIE NIGHTINGALE. © 2016 by Kate DiCamillo. Originally published by Candlewick Press. Used with permission by Pipin Properties, Inc. Play written by Jeannine Coulombe.

April 28-May 21, 2023 (Ages 7 and up)

Florida, 1975. A trio of friends embark on a dizzying adventure fraught with humor, poignant revelations, and the Little Miss Florida Tire Competition to discover that compassion can overcome life's biggest obstacles. Based on the first novel in Kate DiCamillo's award-winning trilogy.

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

Book by Nick Blaemire. Additional lyrics by Nick Blaemire. Music Adaptation by Madeline Smith. Vocal and Incidental Arrangements Madeline Smith. Orchestrations by Matthew Tishler. Music Produced by Matthew Tishler. Music Adaptations, Vocal and Incidental Arrangements by Madeline Smith. Orchestrations and Music Produced by Matthew Tischler. Based on the Disney Channel Original Movies. Written by Josann McGibbon and Sara Parriott

June 16-July 30, 2023 (All Ages)

A chance at redemption sends the troublemaking offspring of Disney's evil villains to school with the children of their sworn enemies. Do they carry on their parents' wicked ways, or do they learn to be good? The generational match-up features beloved characters and hit songs from the popular Disney Channel films.

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

GALACTIC WONDERS: A SPACE ADVENTURE

August 2-20, 2023 (Ages 0-5)

Suit up for an interactive galactic adventure! Discover comets, planets, shooting stars, and other celestial surprises in this immersive, multi-sensory production created for our youngest patrons. Theatre for the Very Young is an interactive experience where the audience participates in telling the story. With the use of props, music-making, and multi-sensory activities that have been carefully designed for our youngest audience members. Theatre for the Very Young immerses children in the production. A unique and engaging way to introduce theatre and storytelling to children aged 0-5.

To purchase season tickets and individual tickets, please go online to www.stagestheatre.org

or call the Box Office at (952) 979-1111, option 4, Tuesday through Saturday from 12N to 6PM.

· MARCH 22: School Group tickets and Season tickets go on sale at 12 Noon.

· MARCH 25: Individual tickets go on sale at 12 Noon.

Ticket Information for the 2022-2023 Season

· Individual Tickets: $16 for adults; $14 for children/students (ages 2-17) and seniors (60+). Lap passes are available in lieu of a designated seat for $5 (ages 1-4) and free (children under 12 months).

· Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical.: $25 for adults; $21 for seniors (60+); $18 for children/students (ages 2-17). Lap passes are available in lieu of a designated seat for $5 (ages 1-4) and free (children under 12 months).

· Galactic Wonders: A Space Adventure pricing: $16 for adults; $14 for children/students (ages 1-17) and seniors (60+). Lap passes are available in lieu of a designated seat for free (children under 12 months).

· Group Tickets: Group pricing is available for groups of 10 or more to all productions. Reservations are available by calling our Group Sales Manager (952) 979-1119 or filling out the form online: https://www.stagestheatre.org/group-tickets/

· Subscribe and save! Personalize your theater-going experience with a 10 or 20 Flex Pass and choose your shows as the season moves along. If you already have 3 or 4 shows on your MUST SEE list then Create Your Own Package and secure dates and times early. New this season is an Accessibility Performance Package perfect for families that utilize accessibility services. Select any three or more ASL Interpreted, Audio Described, or Sensory Friendly performances. All subscribers are eligible for discount tickets to Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical.