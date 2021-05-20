Rooftop Performance Of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM to Benefit

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced that Classical Actors Ensemble is back in Twin Cities parks and downtown Minneapolis for their seventh summer to offer Shakespeare's popular comedy, A Midsummer Night's Dream.

The Trust will be hosting a special rooftop ticketed fundraiser performance on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 7 p.m. at The Hennepin (900 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) supporting their Shakespeare in Our Parks series. Directed by Joe Wiener, this perennial favorite will be performed in parks across the Twin Cities, June 18 - July 18, 2021, ending at the Mpls Sculpture Garden with the Spoonbridge and Cherry as a backdrop.

Two pairs of young lovers abscond to the night time woods where the denizens of the wood's fairy kingdom are in the middle of their own moonlit strife, meanwhile a group of (very) amateur theatricals are trying to rehearse a play. Mischievous fairy intervention intertwines, complicates, and resolves the stories in time for an unforgettable royal wedding celebration.

Tickets are on sale now to the general public at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

"We're keeping a close eye on the Stay Safe MN guidelines for outdoor entertainment to make sure we're following all the best practices," said Producing Artistic Director Joseph Papke. "We want everyone to feel safe and confident in coming back to the parks to see us." CAE is also recommending that all patrons pre-register online so adequate distanced seating can be provided.

CAE honors Shakespeare's work by making high-quality entertainment available for all at no charge through its annual Shakespeare in Our Parks program. CAE encourages audiences to bring a picnic to enjoy this free outdoor entertainment for the entire family. In keeping with CAE's aesthetic, this production will include live, modern music. More information is available at classicalactorsensemble.org.

Previous Shakespeare in Our Parks productions: The Merry Wives of Windsor (2019), Romeo & Juliet (2018), The Comedy of Errors (2017), A Midsummer Night's Dream (2016), The Two Gentlemen of Verona (2015), and Love's Labors Lost (2014).

The skilled cast is comprised of Clare Boyd (Hippolyta/Titania), Tom Conry (Theseus/Oberon), Samantha Fairchild (Hermia/Snug), Maren Findlay, Bridget Foy, Jacob Hooper (Bottom), Kyle Marks (Puck), Samantha V. Papke (Helena/Starveling), Dietrich Poppen (Demetrius/Snout), Dominic Rodgers (Lysander/Flute), Tyler Stamm, and Alan Tilson (Egeus/Quince).

Scenic design is by Dietrich Poppen and costumes by Lolly Foy. The production is directed by Joe Wiener.



To learn more about Classical Actors Ensemble, please visit classicalactorsensemble.org.