Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; at Eagan summer Theatre Leads Best Ensemble Performance!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Standings - 12/12/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Tony Peterson - BROADWAY REVUE - Ashland Productions 44%

Erin Schwab - THE CALIFORNIA SONGBOOK - Lakeshore Theatre 16%

JoyAnn Parker - PATSY CLINE SHOW - Crooners 13%

Jennifer Grimm - THE CALIFORNIA SONGBOOK - Lakeshore Theatre 9%

Lori Dokken - THE CALIFORNIA SONGBOOK - Lakeshore Theatre 8%

Marissa Mulder - SOUVENIRS: MUSIC OF JOHN PRINE - Crooners 6%

James A. Rocco - THE CALIFORNIA SONGBOOK - Lakeshore Theatre 4%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Megan Kelly Hubbell - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan summer Community Theatre 20%

Emily Michael’s King - EMMA - Guthrie 11%

Maggie Koller - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 11%

Hannah Weinberg-Goerger - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Lyric Arts 11%

Sam Stoll - THE LITTLE MERMAID - 4 Community Theatre 6%

Rachel Raeon - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 5%

Kirsten Nelson - NEWSIES - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 5%

Kelli Foster Warder - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Theater Latte Da 4%

Renee Guittar - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 4%

Kyle Weiler - COMPANY - Ashland Productions 4%

Hannah Weinberg-Goerger - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lakeshore Players 3%

Meg Gronau - ELF THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 3%

Rachel Raeon - BRIGHT STAR - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 3%

Heather Fisher - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 3%

Megan Kelly Hubbell - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - EaganHigh School 3%

Renee Chizek - BRIGHT STAR - St. Matthew Community Theater 2%

Kelli Foster Warder - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Theater Latte Da 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jennifer James Taylor/ Retsey Anderson - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Community Theatre 18%

Bronson Talcott - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lakeshore Players 14%

Christy Branham - RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theater 12%

Lex Liang - EMMA - Guthrie 11%

Jessica Hughes - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions 5%

Jennifer Kroshus - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Ashland Productions 5%

Hannah Pantano - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 5%

Jen Kroshus - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 5%

Christy Branham - BRIGHT STAR - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 4%

Rich Hamson - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 4%

Meghan Kent - COMPANY - Ashland Productions 3%

Christy Branham - SHE LOVES ME - 4 Community Theatre 3%

Mary Wellman - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 3%

Katy Sherman - THE LITTLE MERMAID - 4 Community Theatre 2%

Khamphian Vang - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Jungle Theater / Theater Mu 2%

Jarrod Barnes - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Theater Latte Da 2%

Retsey Anderson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Eagan High School 2%

Matthew LeFebvre - TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jodene Wartman Jim Cox - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Commmunity Theatre 16%

Quinn Forrest Masterson - RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 11%

Rob Sutherland - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 9%

Jack Strub - LITTLE WOMEN - FOG Drama 7%

Rachel Brady - RIDE THE CYCLONE - EPE Performing Institute of Minnesota 7%

Jeff Anderson - LEGALLY BLONDE - Cross Community Players 7%

Maria Bartholdi - ENDOMETRIOSIS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Round 6%

Christopher Teipner - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions 5%

Christopher Teipner - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 5%

Amanda White - ONCE - DalekoArts 3%

Kelli Foster Warder - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Theater Latte Da 3%

Kevin Berg - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 3%

Peter Rothstein - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 3%

Kirsten Nelson - NEWSIES - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 2%

Ethan Nienaber - THE LITTLE MERMAID - 4 Community Theatre 2%

Justin Madsen - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 2%

Erin Schwab - SEUSSICAL JR. - ETC Productions 2%

Peter Rothstein - TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 2%

Sandy Boren-Barrett - TUCK EVERLASTING - Stages Theatre Company 2%

Angela Timberman - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Artistry 2%

Richard Hitchler - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Theatre 55 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Meredith McDonough - EMMA - Guthrie 36%

Lou Bellamy - THURGOOD - Penumbra Theatre 10%

Alissa Blaeser - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre in the Round 9%

Kari Steinbach - MARJORIE PRIME - Theatre in the Round 8%

Tamilla Woodard - SWEAT - Guthrie 8%

Stephen O'Toole - GEORGE ORWELL'S 1984 - Open Window Theatre 7%

Allison Vincent - WHOOSH! THE CIVIL WAR MYTHOLOGY OF MICHAEL HICKEY AND HIS PERILOUS PRECIPITATION OVER ST. ANTHONY FALLS! - Wheeler in the Sky at the Minnesota Fringe Festival 5%

H. Adam Harris - REDWOOD - Jungle Theater 5%

Matt Saxe - TEN THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU: A DRINKING GAME-MINNESOTA - Shadow Horse Theatre/A Drinking Game Minnesota at Phoenix Theater 5%

James Williams - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Paul Bunyan Playhouse 4%

Ben McGovern - GOD OF CARNAGE - Dark and Stormy 2%



Best Ensemble Performance

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan summer Theatre 14%

RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 10%

EMMA - Guthrie 7%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - EPE Performing Institute of Minnesota 7%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Cross Community Players 6%

JOSPEH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 5%

ENDOMETRIOSIS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Round 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Lyric Arts 5%

URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 4%

CINDERELLA - Rosetown Playhouse 4%

SHE LOVES ME - 4 Community Theatre 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lakeshore Players 3%

COMPANY - Ashland Productions 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Chaska Valley Family Theater 3%

NEWSIES - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 3%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 2%

PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre in the Round 2%

TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 2%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 1%

ONCE - DalekoArts 1%

SEUSSICAL JR. - ETC Productions 1%

JELLY'S LAST JAM - Theater Latte Da 1%

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Paul Bunyan Playhouse 1%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Theatre 55 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Paul Toben - EMMA - Guthrie 22%

Jacob Hofer - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 15%

Jacob Hofer - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 14%

Jodene Wartman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Eagan High School 9%

Jacob Hofer - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 9%

Wu Chen Khoo - MAN OF GOD - Theater Mu 8%

Grant E. Merges - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 8%

Jacob Berg - COMPANY - Ashland Productions 6%

Paul Whitaker - TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 4%

Craig Gottschalk - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Theater Latte Da 3%

Andy Kedl - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Theatre in the Round 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Madeline Huss & Noah Wilson - RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 16%

Jim Cox - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre 14%

Derick Rehurick - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 13%

Sean Barker - BRIGHT STAR - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 10%

Mary Ann Boniface - LEGALLY BLONDE - Cross Community Players 8%

Bradley Beahen - ONCE - DalekoArts 7%

Harrison Wade - RIDE THE CYCLONE - EPE Performing Institute of Minnesota 6%

Matt Nielsen - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre 6%

Jason Hansen - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 4%

Jack Johnston - COMPANY - Ashland Productions 4%

Lori Sager - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 3%

Raymond Berg - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Theatre 55 3%

Tommy Barbarella - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Theater Latte Da 3%

Denise Prosek - TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 1%

Denise Prosek - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Theater Latte Da 1%



Best Musical

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre 14%

RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 10%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - EPE Performing Institute of Minnesota 6%

LITTLE WOMEN - FOG Drama 6%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 6%

ENDOMETRIOSIS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Round 6%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Theatre 5%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Cross Community Players 5%

SIX (BOLEYN TOUR) - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 4%

URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 4%

BRIGHT STAR - Chaska Valley Family Theater 4%

CINDERELLA - Rosetown Playhouse 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Lyric Arts 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lakeshore Players 3%

NEWSIES - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 3%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 2%

CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Jungle Theater / Theater Mu 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 2%

COMPANY - Ashland Productions 2%

ONCE - DalekoArts 2%

TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 1%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Eagan High School 1%

JELLY'S LAST JAM - Theater Latte Da 1%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 1%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Theatre 55 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

EMMA - Guthrie 45%

TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 28%

EDOMETRIOSIS: THE MUSICAL - Ripped Nylon Productions 20%

ORZEL RISING - Hey Rube at the Minnesota Fringe Festival 5%

THE BUNGALOW LOFT - Fearless Comedy Productions 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Kyle Doherty - RIDE THE CYCLONE - EPE Performing Institute of Minnesota 14%

Ben Habeger - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre 11%

Allie Kroehler - LITTLE WOMEN - FOG Drama 5%

Collin Krieger - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 5%

Keri Hommez - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions 5%

Jessica Halverson - SHE LOVES ME - 4 Community Theatre 5%

Kaitlyn Gellerman - NEWSIES - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 4%

Michael Wesely - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 4%

Marissa Noe - LEGALLY BLONDE - Cross Community Players 4%

Lucas Bueling - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 3%

Sophie LaFave - RIDE THE CYCLONE - EPE Performing Institute of Minnesota 3%

Paige Klemenhagen - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 3%

Abby Holmstrom - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lakeshore Players 3%

Leslie Vincent - ONCE - DalekoArts 3%

Reese Britts - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 3%

Quinn Forrest Masterson - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Artistry 2%

Kate Piering - THE LITTLE MERMAID - 4 Community Theatre 2%

James Eiden - MATILDA - Eagan High Svhool 2%

Brianna Stole - BRIGHT STAR - Chaksa Valley Family Theatre 2%

Samantha Raun - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lakeshore Players 2%

Reese Britts - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Theater Latte Da 2%

Sharayah Russell - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 1%

Danielle Troiano - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Jungle Theater / Theater Mu 1%

Cecilia McCahon - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 1%

Courtney Mae Klein - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Samantha Steinmetz - EMMA - Guthrie 31%

Amelia Pedlow - EMMA - Guthrie 20%

Sam Landman - FINGER LICKIN' GOOD - Special When Lit at the Minnesota Fringe Festival 9%

Jim Detmar - 12 ANGRY MEN - Theatre LatteDa 9%

Ali Daniels - TEN THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU: A DRINKING GAME-MINNESOTA - Shadow Horse Theatre/A Drinking Game-Minnesota at Phoenix Theater 6%

Courtney Matula - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre in the Round 6%

Miriam Monasch - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Theatre in the Round 4%

Andrew Erskine Wheeler - WHOOSH! THE CIVIL WAR MYTHOLOGY OF MICHAEL HICKEY AND HIS PERILOUS PRECIPITATION OVER ST. ANTHONY FALLS! - Wheeler in the Sky at the Minnesota Fringe Festival 3%

Jeremy Stansbury - GEORGE ORWELL'S 1984 - Open Window Theatre 3%

David Denniger - MARJORIE PRIME - Theatre in the Round 3%

Kristen Mathisen - MARJORIE PRIME - Theatre in the Round 3%

Daniel Vopava - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Theater in the Round 2%

Lester Purry - THURGOOD - Penumbra Theatre 2%



Best Play

EMMA - Guthrie 46%

SWEAT - Guthrie 13%

GEORGE ORWELL'S 1984 - Open Window Theatre 8%

WHOOSH! THE CIVIL WAR MYTHOLOGY OF MICHAEL HICKEY AND HIS PERILOUS PRECIPITATION OVER ST. ANTHONY FALLS! - Wheeler in the Sky at the Minnesota Fringe Festival 7%

THURGOOD - Penumbra Theatre 7%

REDWOOD - Jungle Theater 6%

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Paul Bunyan Playhouse 6%

A SOLDIER'S PLAY - Fitzgerald Theater 5%

ORZEL RISING - Hey Rube at the Minnesota Fringe Festival 3%



Best Production of an Opera

EDWARD TULANE - MN Opera 45%

LA BOHEME - Theater Latte Da 43%

EUGENE ONEGIN - Skylark Opera Theatre 13%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Katie Edwards - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre 21%

Adam Oster - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions 15%

Lex Liang - EMMA - Guthrie 15%

Peter Lerohl - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lyric 8%

Devin Hueffed - RIDE THE CYCLONE - EPE Performing Institute of Minnesota 7%

Devyn Becker - MARJORIE PRIME - Theatre in the Round 7%

Ursula K Bowden - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 7%

Adam Oster & Jim Davis - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 7%

Peter Rothstein - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 5%

Eli Sherlock - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Theater Latte Da 3%

Benjamin Olsen - TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 2%

Nate Farley - GEORGE ORWELL'S 1984 - Open Window Theatre 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Eli Wolff - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre 25%

Palmer Hefferan - EMMA - Guthrie 19%

Tom Prestin - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 18%

Tom Prestin - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 12%

Tom Prestin - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 8%

Eric Gonzales - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 7%

Mikhail Fiksel - VIETGONE - Guthrie Theater 5%

Kristin Smith - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Theatre in the Round 2%

Nicholas Tranby - THEATER LATTE DA: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 2%

Nate Farley - GEORGE ORWELL'S 1984 - Open Window Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Meta Lobben - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre 10%

John Kurtz - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 10%

Aram Eskridge - RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 8%

Ethan Nelson - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre 7%

Mitchel Vosejpka - LEGALLY BLONDE - Cross Community Players 5%

Brooklyn Schwiesow - RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 4%

Sydney Summers - LITTLE WOMEN - FOG Drama 4%

Maddie Dinndorf - LEGALLY BLONDE - Cross Community Players 4%

Becca Hart - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 4%

Maddie Napolski - COMPANY - Ashland Productions 4%

Mack Armbruster - SHE LOVES ME - 4 Community Theatre 4%

Elaina Waggoner - LITTLE WOMEN - FOG Drama 4%

Zachary Hedner - ONCE - DalekoArts 3%

Courtney VonVett - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lakeshore Players 3%

Karly Hennen - THE LITTLE MERMAID - 4 Community Theater 2%

Sharayah Russell - BRIGHT STAR - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 2%

Katie Miller - COMPANY - Ashland Productions 2%

Sasha Andreev - TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 2%

Annie Tillotson - COMPANY - Ashland Productions 2%

Janani Venkatasubramanian - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Eagan High School 2%

Jim Ahrens - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lyric Arts 2%

Sage Hovet - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lakeshore Players 2%

Mia Okray Grubac - LITTLE WOMEN - FOG Drama 2%

Joe Voth - LEGALLY BLONDE - Cross Community Players 1%

Stacey Dolan - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Carman Lacivita - EMMA - Guthrie 38%

Jim Detmar - 12 ANGRY MEN - Theatre LaTteDa 14%

Tony Burton - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre in the Round 9%

Katie Wodele - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre in the Round 7%

Boo Segersin - ÅRSGÅNG: WHAT YOU FOLLOW FOLLOWS YOU - Winding Sheet Outfit at the Minnesota Fringe Festival 7%

Angela Timberman - THE HUMANS - Park Square Theatre 6%

Matt Saxe - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Paul Bunyan Playhouse 6%

Gabrielle Jones - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Paul Bunyan Playhouse 5%

Matt Saxe - ORZEL RISING - Hey Rube at the Minnesota Fringe Festival 5%

Aidan Gallivan - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Theatre in the Round 4%

