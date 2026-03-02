Interview: Sam Kellar-Long of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The touring production of Water for Elephants will be at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis from March 3–8, 2026, bringing its thrilling mix of circus, acrobatics, and musical theater to audiences. One of the standout performers is Sam Kellar-Long, whose role has him singing, dancing, performing aerial stunts, and even puppeteering, all in the same show.

We caught up with Sam to hear about what it’s like to be part of this incredible production, his favorite moments on stage, and how his training at Circus Juventas helped him take on such a demanding role. He also shares his thoughts on performing in Minnesota and what he hopes audiences take away from the show.

What do you enjoy most about your role in this production?

I think what I enjoy most about my role is the incredible variety of things I get to do during the show. In just 10 minutes, I might be singing, dancing, climbing a pole, puppeteering a baby llama, and launching people into the air. That variety keeps the show feeling fresh, even after performing it more than 100 times.

What is your favorite moment in the production?

My favorite moment is the first time Rosie the elephant is fully revealed to the audience. I’m always blown away by the puppetry in this show, and that moment gets me every single time.

Do you have a favorite song or musical number in this production?

My favorite musical number is probably “Anywhere.” It was one of the first numbers we choreographed in rehearsals, and I remember sitting there in awe of the scale of the show and the incredible talent of the cast.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

I hope audiences leave feeling excited about the way acrobatics blend with classical performing arts like musical theater. The acrobatics aren’t just flashy—they enhance the storytelling. I want to see (and be a part of) more shows like this, and I hope audiences feel the same sense of wonder.

How did your training with Circus Juventas prepare you for performing in this production?

Circus Juventas is truly one-of-a-kind. It’s amazing that CJ offers both the facilities and coaching to support everything from aerial silks to Chinese pole. Learning such a wide variety of circus skills meant I graduated with a strong foundation—and the motivation to keep learning. I had never juggled knives before signing my contract for Water for Elephants, and now I perform that every night!

As a Minnesota native, what are some of your favorite places in the state, and are you hoping to revisit any while you’re back?

The performing schedule doesn’t leave much free time, but I always make a point to visit Circus Juventas, walk around Downtown Minneapolis, and grab some popcorn from Remix Delights in Saint Paul. When I have longer breaks, I love heading up north with my family to the Gunflint Trail.

Thank you Sam for your time. We look forward to having you here!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link below.