Review: CONAN GRAY WISHBONE WORLD TOUR at Target Center Minneapolis

On February 19, Conan Gray hit the Target Center in Minneapolis for the Wishbone World Tour, and honestly, it felt like we were all just hanging out in his world for a few hours. From the very first note of “My World,” the energy in the arena was insane. Everyone knew every word, screaming along like they’d been waiting their whole lives for this night.

He went straight into “Never Ending Song,” “Care,” and “Wish You Were Sober,” and you could tell the crowd was into it—like, completely lost in the music. The lights, the visuals, the band—they were all huge and polished, but Conan still somehow made it feel personal, like he was singing just for us.

Things got emotional in the second act. “Class Clown” hit hard, and when he walked along the barricade during “People Watching,” the floor basically exploded. There’s something kind of amazing about yelling lyrics about feeling invisible with 15,000 other people who totally get it. Then “The Cut That Always Bleeds” and “Eleven Eleven” slowed everything down, phones up in the air, making the whole arena glow. “Nauseous” picked the energy back up, and then he moved into his acoustic “Conan’s Campfire” section. Sitting there with just his guitar for “The Story” was one of the most real, quiet moments of the night—you could actually hear people sniffling around you.

Act three brought some surprises. “Romeo” was dramatic and fun, but the big moment was “The Best,” an unreleased song making its live debut. Everyone was leaning in, memorizing every word as it happened. Then there was “Lookalike,” picked by a fan named Jordan instead of “Sunset Tower,” which made it feel spontaneous and fun. And then…“Heather.” With the extended intro and “Lost Verse,” the crowd went completely wild. I swear half the section I was in was crying. “Family Line” and “Connell” brought the emotions down to a reflective place without killing the vibe.

By the last act, the energy flipped. “Actor” and “Maniac” were full-on fun, with Conan introducing the band during the extended intro for “Maniac,” and “Vodka Cranberry” closed the main set like a glittery, happy rush. For the encore, “Memories” felt softer, almost like a quiet conversation, and then “Caramel” wrapped things up perfectly—sweet, fun, and celebratory.

What made this show stand out wasn’t just the songs or the lights—it was how natural it all felt. Conan didn’t try to over-explain anything. He just sang the songs, let the crowd react, and somehow made a giant arena feel like a shared little moment we were all in together. By the end, everyone left smiling, exhausted, and probably singing at the top of their lungs on the way home.

Photo courtesy of Conan Gray

