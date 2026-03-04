Review: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Water for Elephants has officially set up shop at the Orpheum Theatre, and it honestly doesn’t take long to get swept up in it. From the start, it feels less like you’re sitting in a theatre seat and more like you’ve wandered backstage at a traveling circus that just happens to break into song.

The coolest part is how the circus stuff is just baked into the show. The acrobatics aren’t some flashy add-on — they’re happening all around the story. People are climbing, flipping, balancing, getting tossed in the air, and somehow it all feels natural. There are moments that make you instinctively tense up because you’re sure someone is way too high off the ground — and then they land it like it’s no big deal. You can tell the cast really trusts each other. Nothing feels random or thrown in just for applause. It actually helps you understand how tough and risky circus life would be.

And the animals? They’re kind of incredible. Rosie the elephant completely wins the crowd. Even though you can see the performers moving her, your brain adjusts almost immediately and you just accept her as… Rosie. The way she shifts her weight or slowly swings her trunk gives her so much personality. People around me were audibly reacting to her like she was real. Silver Star the horse (Yves Artières), Rex the lion (Adam Fullick), Agnes the orangutan (Marina Mendoza), and even the Camel (Javier Garcia) are all handled with the same attention to detail. It’s not just impressive puppetry — it feels like a group effort every single time one of them steps on stage.

What makes it all work is that underneath the spectacle, it still feels human. The tricks are exciting, the animals are amazing, but it never loses that scrappy, slightly chaotic circus energy. It’s the kind of show where you leave thinking about how they pulled that off — and also realizing you were way more emotionally invested than you expected to be.

Zachary Keller really holds the show together as Jacob Jankowski. He doesn’t overplay it — he just lets you see the confusion, the grief, and then the slow shift as Jacob finds his footing in this wild circus world. It feels natural, and that makes it easy to root for him. ZaKeyia Lacey’s Marlena has both grit and softness, which makes her complicated in a good way. And Connor Sullivan’s August? He brings just enough charm to pull you in and just enough menace to make you uneasy. Every time he’s on stage, you can feel the temperature change a little. The rest of the cast helps sell the idea that this circus is a real, functioning (if slightly chaotic) community. It doesn’t feel like background — it feels lived in.

The Orpheum Theatre is honestly a great space for this show. It’s big enough for the huge, high-flying moments to really land, but it can still feel close and personal when things quiet down. One minute you’re watching someone soar above the stage, and the next you’re completely focused on a small, emotional exchange. That mix keeps you engaged the whole time, and the show moves fast.

If you’re expecting a super traditional musical, this isn’t that. It’s more physical, more visually wild, and way more immersive. The acrobatics are the kind that make you grip your armrest, and the puppetry is so detailed you stop thinking about how it works. But what really sticks with you is the story underneath all of it — about trying to find your place when everything feels upside down. It’s exciting, it’s heartfelt, and it’s absolutely worth seeing before it leaves town.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

All photos are by Murphy Made

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Minneapolis / St. Paul News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...