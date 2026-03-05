Review: THE MUSIC MAN at NIACC Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Seeing The Music Man in Mason City just feels right. When the new national tour came through the North Iowa Area Community Auditorium, it felt a little different than seeing a typical touring Broadway show. This is the town where the musical’s creator, Meredith Willson, was born and raised, so the story has a real connection here.

If you spend any time in Mason City, you can see that connection everywhere. The Meredith Willson Boyhood Home is still standing, and the The Music Man Square museum recreates the look of the fictional River City with storefronts and displays from the show. Visiting those places and then heading to the theater to watch the musical makes the whole evening feel a little more meaningful.

The show itself is the same classic musical audiences have loved for decades. Traveling salesman Harold Hill rolls into River City and convinces the townspeople they need a boys’ band, selling them instruments and uniforms even though he has no idea how to run a band. His plan is to collect the money and leave town, but things start to change once he meets Marian Paroo, the town librarian.

Elliott Andrews takes on the role of Harold Hill and brings plenty of energy to the part, especially during “Ya Got Trouble,” which is one of the most fun numbers in the show. Elizabeth D'Aiuto plays Marian with a calm confidence, and her performance of “‘Til There Was You” was one of the quieter highlights of the night.

The rest of the cast helps bring the town to life. Paul Urriola gets a lot of laughs as Marcellus Washburn, Harold’s old friend who knows exactly what kind of scheme he’s pulling. Savannah Stevenson is warm and funny as Mrs. Paroo, while Patrick Blashill and Rose Messenger add plenty of comedy as Mayor Shinn and his over-the-top wife Eulalie. Younger performers Dylan Patterson as Winthrop and Addie Jaymes as Amaryllis bring some sweet moments to the show.

Director Matt Lenz keeps the production moving at a steady pace and lets the humor and heart of the story shine through. The choreography by Joshua Bergasse keeps the big musical numbers lively, especially “Seventy-Six Trombones,” which always feels like the moment the whole show comes together.

The design team also does a nice job creating the feel of a small Iowa town. The set by Ann Beyersdorfer shifts easily between locations, and the costumes originally designed by Tony winner Santo Loquasto help bring the early 1900s setting to life. Lighting from Ken Billington and projections by Lisa Renkel add just enough atmosphere without taking attention away from the performers.

Of course, the songs are what many people come for, and the audience clearly enjoyed hearing favorites like “Trouble,” “Pickalittle,” “Gary, Indiana,” and “Seventy-Six Trombones.” Even after all these years, they still get people smiling and tapping their feet.

But the biggest thing that makes this show special in Mason City is simply the location. Watching a story about River City in the town that inspired it gives the musical a little extra meaning. It’s easy to imagine that some of the characters and moments in the show were shaped by the people and places around here.

In most cities, The Music Man is just a beloved Broadway musical. In Mason City, it feels more like a hometown celebration.

All photos by Marshall Meadows

