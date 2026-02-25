Review: KIMBERLY AKIMBO at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Some musicals are flashy and loud, but Kimberly Akimbo captivates quietly, drawing you in with humor, heart, and honesty. From the first moment on stage, it becomes clear that this is a story about people — messy, awkward, hopeful people — rather than spectacle.

Ann Morrison is extraordinary as Kimberly, a teenager living with a rare condition that makes her age faster than normal. Morrison doesn’t play Kimberly as a caricature or a “tragic” figure; she brings warmth, wit, and a very human vulnerability. Watching her navigate her hopes, her frustrations, and her small victories makes her instantly relatable. Her singing carries both tenderness and strength, making even quiet moments feel powerful.

Marcus Phillips is a perfect complement as Seth, Kimberly’s earnest and slightly awkward classmate. There’s a natural ease between Morrison and Phillips, and their scenes together — full of shy smiles, small gestures, and tentative jokes — are some of the show’s most memorable. You feel the slow, realistic build of connection rather than a rushed romance.

Jim Hogan and Emily Koch as Kimberly’s parents capture the complicated humor and heartbreak of family life. Hogan’s Buddy is well-meaning but often clueless, while Koch’s Debra balances self-interest with fleeting moments of vulnerability. Laura Woyasz shines as Aunt Pattie, injecting sharp comedy and chaos without undermining the story’s emotional core.

The supporting cast — including Gabby Beredo, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Darron Hayes, and Max Santopietro — adds energy and authenticity to the ensemble scenes, while Danny Mefford’s choreography feels playful without ever drawing attention away from the story.

The production’s technical elements enhance the storytelling without overshadowing it. David Zinn’s scenic design evokes suburban New Jersey with simplicity and cleverness, Sarah Laux’s costumes suit each character perfectly, and the lighting, sound, and video designs all work together to subtly heighten the mood and emotion. Musically, Jeanine Tesori’s score shifts seamlessly from quirky humor to heartfelt emotion, and Ryan Edward Wise leads the orchestra with sensitivity, allowing the characters’ voices to shine.

What makes Kimberly Akimbo so memorable is how it finds joy in unexpected places. It’s funny, sometimes painfully awkward, and tender in all the right moments. By the end, you’re reminded that life is messy, fleeting, and imperfect — but worth every bit of effort, laughter, and connection.

All photos by Joan Marcus

