Review: GUYS AND DOLLS at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres is kicking off a new era with Guys and Dolls, and it’s a great way to do it. After the sudden loss of longtime Artistic Director Michael Brindisi, there’s naturally been a sense of transition at CDT. But with Tamara Kangas Erickson now leading the way, this production feels steady, upbeat, and full of life. It’s her Main Stage directorial debut, and she makes it clear the theatre’s signature style isn’t going anywhere.

Bringing back a classic like Guys and Dolls—which hasn’t been on the CDT stage in more than 35 years—just makes sense. It’s funny, romantic, and packed with songs everyone recognizes. The orchestra, led by Andy Kust, sounds fantastic, and numbers like “Luck Be a Lady” and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat” have the kind of punch that reminds you why this show has stuck around for decades. Visually, it’s exactly what you’d hope for: sharp suits, flashy Hot Box costumes, and a colorful Havana scene that really pops.

The cast is clearly having a good time, and that energy carries into the audience. Shad Hanley plays Sky Masterson with easy charm, and Sara Masterson’s Sarah Brown feels strong but sincere as she slowly lets her guard down. Madeline Trumble is a scene-stealer as Miss Adelaide, milking the comedy in “Adelaide’s Lament” while still making her frustration feel real. Charlie Clark makes Nathan Detroit both slippery and lovable, and Matthew Hall brings the house down with a joyful “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.”

The choreography, shared by Erickson and Linda Talcott Lee, keeps things moving without ever feeling over-the-top. The big dance numbers are lively and fun, but the show also slows down when it needs to, giving the relationships room to breathe.

Overall, this Guys and Dolls just feels good. It’s polished, entertaining, and easy to enjoy. If you’re looking for a fun night out with big musical numbers, lots of laughs, and a story that wraps up with heart, this one’s worth grabbing a ticket. You’ll probably leave humming—and that’s kind of the point.

Photo credit: Dan Norman Photography

