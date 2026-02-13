 tracker
Video: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Theatre Latte Da

Theatre Latte Da has extended its production of THE GLASS MENAGERIE through March 8.

First premiered in 1944, THE GLASS MENAGERIE remains one of the most celebrated American dramas of the 20th century. The semi-autobiographical work unfolds through Tom’s reflective narration, presenting the Wingfield family’s story as a fragile recollection shaped by longing, illusion, and emotional strain. Williams’ use of music functions as an emotional undercurrent throughout the play, heightening its atmosphere of nostalgia and quiet heartbreak.

The cast features Dustin Bronson, Brandon Brooks, Amy Eckberg and Norah Long, with understudies Davis Brinker, Isa Condo-Olvera and Emily Dussault. 




