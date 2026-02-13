Video: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Theatre Latte Da

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Theatre Latte Da has extended its production of THE GLASS MENAGERIE through March 8, 2026. Directed by Justin Lucero. Watch new video of the production!

First premiered in 1944, THE GLASS MENAGERIE remains one of the most celebrated American dramas of the 20th century. The semi-autobiographical work unfolds through Tom’s reflective narration, presenting the Wingfield family’s story as a fragile recollection shaped by longing, illusion, and emotional strain. Williams’ use of music functions as an emotional undercurrent throughout the play, heightening its atmosphere of nostalgia and quiet heartbreak.

The cast features Dustin Bronson, Brandon Brooks, Amy Eckberg and Norah Long, with understudies Davis Brinker, Isa Condo-Olvera and Emily Dussault.