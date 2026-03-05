Interview: DeVon Wycovia Buchanan of MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

We’re excited to chat with DeVon Wycovia Buchanan, who plays Andre Mayem in the touring production of Mrs. Doubtfire at the Ordway in Saint Paul from March 17–22, 2026. DeVon brings energy, heart, and a lot of laughs to the show, which follows the hilarious and touching story of Andre and Frank. We caught up with him to talk about his favorite moments on stage, what it’s like performing in this role, and what he hopes audiences take away from this fun, feel-good production.

What do you enjoy most about being a part of this production of Mrs. Doubtfire?

I love getting to play a character who can have so much fun with makeup and prosthetics, all while going through the journey of adopting a child. The storyline between Andre and Frank is full of joy and love, which makes it incredibly rewarding to perform.

What is your favorite song in the show?

Definitely “Make Me A Woman!” I get to rap, sing, vogue, clack fans, and wear wigs—it’s truly a dream come true!

What is your favorite moment in the show?

My favorite moment is when I become “The Oracle” in Act 2 to set up the song “Playing With Fire.” It’s such a dramatic tone shift, and I get to take the lead—it’s exhilarating every night.

What do you hope audiences take away from seeing this show at the Ordway?

LOVE! As long as there is love, we can get through anything. These are challenging times, but if we come together and support each other, everything will be alright.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any places you’re hoping to check out while you’re here?

Actually, Minnesota was my first home base for rehearsals when I worked on VEE Corp’s Sesame Street LIVE! from 2005 to 2009. I also visit frequently while touring—this place really feels like a second home to me.

Thank you DeVon for your time, we look foward to having you here.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.