Review: DINNER FOR ONE at Jungle Theatre

Some shows thrive on novelty. Dinner for One does the opposite. Directed and co-created by Christina Baldwin, this production finds its power in repetition—returning again and again to the same gestures, the same lines, the same glasses raised in memory, and discovering something new each time.

Baldwin takes on the role of Miss Sophie, hosting her annual dinner party with impeccable grace and unwavering commitment. Her guests may be long gone, but the ritual remains non-negotiable. Across the table, Jim Lichtscheidl plays James, the butler tasked with embodying every absent friend. What follows is a slow accumulation of chaos, built glass by glass, stumble by stumble.

Baldwin’s Miss Sophie is not played broadly. Instead, she leans into restraint. Her elegance is real, her insistence sincere. The comedy lands because she treats the dinner as sacred, not silly. Lichtscheidl’s James, by contrast, becomes increasingly undone as the evening progresses. His physical comedy is sharp and inventive, but never showy. Each slip and recovery feels earned, as if discovered in the moment rather than rehearsed into place.

The two share an easy, practiced rhythm that carries the show. Their connection allows the production to stretch—pauses linger, moments expand, and the audience is given time to laugh, notice, and settle in. Improvisation plays a clear role, but it’s guided by trust rather than chaos. Nothing feels random, even when it’s unexpected.

Music, directed and arranged by Emilia Mettenbrink, drifts in and out of the performance naturally. It supports the action without demanding attention, adding warmth and texture rather than momentum for momentum’s sake. The live elements remind the audience that this is a shared experience, unfolding in real time.

The design work keeps things grounded. Eli Sherlock’s set suggests a well-loved space shaped by tradition, while Ora Jewell-Busche’s costumes help define character without pulling focus. Marcus Dilliard’s lighting quietly shifts the tone as the night wears on, and Jaime Lupercio’s sound design ensures that every clink, step, and musical beat registers. John Novak’s work behind the scenes is especially felt in a show where timing and objects are central to the storytelling.

What lingers after Dinner for One isn’t just the laughter. Beneath the physical comedy is a genuine affection for ritual and for the people we carry with us through it. Baldwin and Lichtscheidl never push the sentiment, but they allow it to surface naturally, giving the piece an emotional weight that sneaks up on you.

This production doesn’t try to modernize or reinvent a classic. Instead, it treats the material with care and curiosity, trusting that if you return to something often enough—and with the right people—it will continue to reveal itself. Dinner for One is funny, yes, but it’s also patient, generous, and quietly moving.

Photo credit: Jessica Abdoney Photography

