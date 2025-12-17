Review: THE WIZ at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The national tour of The Wiz is a high-energy, visually stunning experience that’s taking Minneapolis by storm at the Orpheum Theatre. Running from December 16 to 21, 2025, this revival of the Tony Award-winning musical brings new life to the classic story, with a fresh take that feels as relevant and exciting today as it did when it first hit Broadway. Directed by Schele Williams, the show blends dazzling choreography, soul-stirring performances, and a score full of funky '70s grooves that have become the heart of the show.

From the moment you walk into the Orpheum, the set and costume design transport you straight into the magical land of Oz. With a striking, ever-evolving set designed by Hannah Beachler (who won an Academy Award for Black Panther) and costumes by Sharen Davis, the production is a visual feast. The use of projections and lighting by Ryan O'Gara creates a world that feels alive and constantly shifting, capturing the whimsical, dreamlike quality of the story.

JaQuel Knight, known for his choreography work with Beyoncé, takes the dance numbers to a whole new level. The movement blends ballet, jazz, and pop in a way that’s both contemporary and timeless. Highlights include the show-stopping "Emerald City Ballet," which is a mesmerizing mix of classical dance and modern flair, and the infectiously joyful "Ease on Down the Road." Every dance number bursts with energy, pushing the momentum of the show forward and pulling the audience into the rhythm of the music.

The performances are nothing short of stellar. Dana Cimone, making her national tour debut as Dorothy, is a revelation. She brings a fresh and dynamic energy to the role, making Dorothy both vulnerable and strong. Her voice is pure and powerful, and she connects with the audience on a deep emotional level as she navigates her journey through Oz. Alan Mingo Jr., who reprises his role as The Wiz, delivers a charismatic performance that perfectly balances humor with the deeper, more serious moments of the character. His vocal ability is a standout, and his portrayal adds a rich layer of depth to the role.

Kaiyla Gross is another standout, playing both Aunt Em and the villainous Evillene. Her performance is a masterclass in versatility, with her rendition of “No Bad News” being a powerful moment in the show. Sheherazade’s Glinda exudes a quiet elegance, while D. Jerome (Tinman), Cal Mitchell (Lion), and Elijah Ahmad Lewis (Scarecrow) create a strong and cohesive bond with Dorothy. The chemistry between the characters is palpable, and the relationships between them are what ground the production’s more fantastical elements.

Of course, the music is a huge part of what makes The Wiz unforgettable. With a score that has stood the test of time, every number is infused with soul, energy, and joy. Luther Vandross’ “Everybody Rejoice” brings a new burst of life to the show, and the familiar hits like “Brand New Day” and “Ease on Down the Road” still hit just as hard. Amber Ruffin’s additional material injects some modern humor into the mix, while Joseph Joubert’s music arrangements keep everything sounding fresh and vibrant.

What really stands out about this version of The Wiz is how it manages to be both nostalgic and contemporary at the same time. It’s not just a rehashing of the original; it’s a reinvention, one that captures the spirit of the classic while updating it for a new generation. The show is fun, it’s heartfelt, and it’s visually spectacular. Whether you’re seeing it for the first time or the tenth, The Wiz reminds you of the power of great theater, great music, and the magic that happens when you truly embrace who you are.

If you're in Minneapolis, don’t miss out on this chance to see one of Broadway's most iconic musicals come to life in such an exhilarating, heart-pounding way. The Wiz is here, and it’s an experience you won’t forget.

All photos by Jeremy Daniel

