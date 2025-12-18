Interview: Jimbo of FLIPPHONE SUPERSTAR 2025 at First Avenue

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

First Avenue is bringing Flip Phone Superstar 2025 to the Twin Cities — a search for the area’s next drag standout. The night is hosted by Jimbo, whose fearless, off-the-wall style has made them one of the most talked-about performers in drag today.

At its core, Flip Phone Superstar is about giving space to new drag, encouraging artists to take risks, and celebrating self-expression in all its forms. Along with Jimbo, the show features Fantasia Royale Gaga, Kat Wilderness, and Ken Doll, rounding out a lineup that highlights both established and rising talent.

We caught up with Jimbo ahead of the show to talk about supporting new drag artists, what makes a Flip Phone Superstar, and why performing in Minneapolis always feels special.

What are you most looking forward to as you get ready to host Flip Phone Superstar this December?

I’m excited to see all the different levels of drag. New artists, people still figuring things out, and watching how they bring that raw, honest creativity to the stage. That process is always really special to me.

You’ve performed all over — what stands out to you about doing shows in Minneapolis?

Honestly, drag isn’t about the city — it’s about the people. You can do drag anywhere. I’ve performed all over the world, and what matters most is the energy in the room. Flip Phone Superstar is important because it supports new drag and gives artists a place to grow.

In your opinion, what makes someone a true “Flip Phone Superstar”?

Someone who represents the community and what Flip Phone stands for — art, self-expression, and creating opportunities for queer performers. Being unapologetically yourself is a huge part of it.

What is your message for everyone right now?

Stay positive. Be yourself. Stay visible and stay proud.

What do you enjoy about coming to Minneapolis?

There’s a really good vibe here. I’m a huge Prince fan — I saw him in perform live — and that spirit feels alive in Minneapolis. The community is supportive, and the audiences are always great.

Thank you Jimbo for your time! We look forward to having you in Minneapolis!

