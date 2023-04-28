Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Oogie Push of ANTIGONICK at Full Circle Theater Company

This production runs May 17-June 4, 2023

Apr. 28, 2023  
Oogie Push
Photo courtesy of Oogie Push

ANTIGONE is an ancient Greek play by Sophokles that depicts Antigone's heroic public defiance of King Kreon's tyrannical rule. This ever relevant play explores themes of love, family, loyalty, and civil disobedience.

We chat with cast member Oogie Push who plays Antigone in this production.

Why is this play important to share with today's audience?

Antigonick is a story about having the courage to do what's right

and speaking truth to power.

If more people took heart-based actions made out of love,

so much change would happen in our society.

What is your favorite movement in this production?

I'm enjoying the opening and closing dance with the cast,

but also The Chorus is hilarious and amazingly powerful.

What do you hope audiences take away from this production?

I hope you realize one person can cause a ripple effect across society.
It's up to us as individuals whether we choose to use our power for love or hate.

Ask yourself if you are willing to take action before it's too late?

What are your favorite local spots?

Eats: Modern Times Cafe, Morrissey's Irish Pub, Crisp & Green,

Afro Deli, and the Iron Ranger have been my go to eateries lately.
Gatherings Cafe once the Minneapolis American Indian Center re-opens.

Places: Crosby Farm Regional Park, The Walker's Sculpture Park, All

My Relations Art Gallery, anywhere along the Mississippi River, and UpDown.

Thakn you Oogie for your time!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.




