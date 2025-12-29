Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond.
This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Jennifer Eckes
- ”Breaking Character” CABARET NIGHT
- The Phipps Center for the Arts
23%
Kari Wendroth
- BROADWAY IN BUFFALO
- Buffalo Community Theater
20%
Mistress Ginger
- LADY IS A TRAMP
- Crooners Supper Club
18%
Nichole Carey
- A VERY CAREY CHRISTMAS CABARET
- Bryant Lake Bowl Cabaret and Theater
16%
Jen Burleigh-Bentz
- JEN BB & FRIENDS
- MetroNOME Brewery
15%
Jennifer Eckes
- JENNIFERS RULE THE WORLD
- The Hive Collaborative
9%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Julia Carter
- URINETOWN
- Buffalo Community Theatre
13%
Camyrn Buelow
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Eagan summer community theatre
7%
Kiko Laureano
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre
7%
Robin Lind
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Masquers Theatre
7%
Casey Same
- CABARET
- Guthrie Theatre
6%
Carley Frank
- BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL
- Delano Dramatic Company
5%
Ella Kooyer
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- SMCT
4%
Abby Magalee
- SWEET CHARITY
- Artistry
4%
Tamara Kangas Erickson
- GREASE
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
3%
Tamara Kangas Erickson
- IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
3%
Ananya Chatterjea
- FIFTY BOXES OF EARTH
- Theater Mu
3%
Anna Martinson
- SEUSSICAL
- Open Door Community Theater
3%
Mason Tyer
- MACBETH
- Open Window Theatre
3%
Kyle Weiler
- ANYTHING GOES
- Lakeshore Players
2%
Gabrielle Dominique
- WAITRESS
- Artistry
2%
Kyle Weiler
- MARY POPPINS
- GREAT Theatre
2%
Claire Benway
- INTO THE WOODS
- 4 Community Theatre
2%
Jen Haider
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Ashland Productions
2%
Emily Michaels King
- PASSION
- Theater Latte Da
2%
Jennifer Haider
- BIG FISH
- Ashland Productions
1%
Danny McHugh & Kelli Foster Warder
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Artistry
1%
Claire Benway
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- 4 Community Theatre
1%
Danny McHugh
- SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN
- Artistry
1%
Renee Guittar
- I AM BETTY
- History Theater
1%
Heather Andrews
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Westonka Community Theatre
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jen Caprio
- CABARET
- Guthrie Theater
8%
Nicole Wollan
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Masquers Theatre
7%
Sarah Christianson
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
7%
A Emily Heaney
- WITCH
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
7%
Amber Brown
- PASSION
- Theater Latte Da
7%
Sasha Howell
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Duluth Playhouse
5%
Becky Hungerford
- THE EXPLORERS CLUB
- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato
5%
Rich Hamson
- IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
5%
Bronson Talcott
- INTO THE WOODS
- 4 Community Theater
4%
Mary Senneka
- BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL
- Delano Dramatic Company
4%
Ellen Hein
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ashland Productions
4%
Rich Hamson
- GREASE
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
3%
Brea Bradshaw & Jessica Hughes
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Ashland Productions
3%
Trevor Bowen
- THE NACIREMA SOCIETY REQUESTS THE HONOR OF YOUR PRESENCE AT A CELEBRATION OF THEIR FIRST ONE HUNDRED YEARS
- Guthrie Theatre
3%
Christina A. Richardson
- RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER
- Stages Theatre Company
3%
Bronson Talcott
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- 4 Community Theatre
2%
Riley Peltz
- BIG FISH
- Ashland Productions
2%
Bryce Turgeon
- WOAH, NELLIE!
- History Theater
2%
Rich Hamson
- FUN HOME
- Theater Latte Da
2%
Meghan Kent
- ANYTHING GOES
- Lakeshore Players
2%
Sarah Bahr
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Artistry
2%
Mathew LeFebvre
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Theater Latte Da
2%
Heidi Richardson-Duggan
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Westonka Community Theatre
2%
Eleanor Shanilec
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Lyric Arts
1%
Amber Brown
- SCHOOL PICTURES
- Theater Latte Da
1%Best Dance Production SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Artistry
20%ANYTHING GOES
- Lakeshore Players
18%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Ashland Productions
15%BILLY ELLIOT
- Delano Dramatic Company
14%THE PROM
- Burnsville Community Theatre
11%SWEET CHARITY
- Artistry
8%BORN TO BOOGIE
- Delano Dramatic Company
4%EXPRESSING YOURSELF
- Delano Dramatic Company
4%SOLIDARITY
- Delano Dramatic Company
3%ELECTRICITY
- Delano Dramatic Company
2%Best Direction Of A Musical
Nicholas Lostetter
- URINETOWN
- Buffalo Community Theatre
11%
Curt Wollan
- CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES
- Rags to Rags Productions
9%
Addie Gorlin-Han
- FUN HOME
- Theatre Latte Da
7%
Jake Sung-Guk Sullivan
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre
7%
Rachel Lexvold
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Masquers Theatre
6%
Annika Isbell
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
6%
Vanessa MH Powers
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- SMCT
5%
Farrah Buffington
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Westonka Community Theatre
5%
Amanda White
- WAITRESS
- Artistry
4%
Michael Brindisi
- GREASE
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
4%
Joseph Haj
- CABARET
- Guthrie Theatre
4%
Siddeqah Shabazz
- SISTER ACT
- Lyric Arts
3%
Jack Neveaux
- BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL
- Delano Dramatic Company
3%
Eric Morris
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
3%
Jack Lambert
- SEUSSICAL
- Open Door Community Theater
3%
Christopher Teipner
- BIG FISH
- Ashland Productions
2%
Kelsie Balon-Peck
- INTO THE WOODS
- 4 Community Theatre
2%
Kyle Weiler
- ANYTHING GOES
- Lakeshore Players
2%
Joe Smithwick
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ashland Productions
2%
Gretchen Weinrich
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- 4 Community Theatre
1%
Kyle Weiler
- MARY POPPINS
- GREAT Theatre
1%
Tim Nelson
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Litchfield Community Theatre, Inc.
1%
Scott Ford
- BIG FISH
- Lyric Arts
1%
Michael Brindisi
- IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
1%
Justin Lucero
- PASSION
- Theater Latte Da
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Jack Neveaux
- MURDER ON THE NILE
- Buffalo Community Theater
9%
Tracy Brigden
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Guthrie Theatre
9%
Sean Naughton
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Duluth Playhouse
7%
Max Wojtanowicz
- SIGNIFICANT OTHER
- Lyric Arts
6%
Allison Vincent
- MAE WEST AND THE TRIAL OF SEX
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
6%
Anna Crace
- THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE
- Stages Theatre Company
6%
Tom Nelson
- EXPLORERS CLUB
- The FungusAmongus Players
6%
Jake Sung-Guk Sullivan
- THE LADY DEMANDS SATISFACTION
- Unqualified Theatre
5%
Ben Thietje
- THE RAINMAKER
- Lyric Arts
5%
Bill Partlan
- TRIPLE ESPRESSO
- Plymouth Playhouse
4%
Jack Neveaux
- GRACE AND GLORIE
- Delano Dramatic Company
3%
Craig Johnson
- AN ACT OF GOD
- Six Points Theater
3%
Joe Hendren
- THE BIRDS
- TheatreX
3%
Katie Bradley
- STOP KISS
- Theater Mu
3%
Katie Bradley
- MAYBE YOU COULD LOVE ME
- Mixed Blood Theatre
3%
Linda Metcalf
- FINISHING SCHOOL
- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato
3%
Warren C. Bowles
- SURVIVORS
- Six Points Theater
2%
Cody R. Braudt & Amy Rummenie
- THE WITCH
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
2%
Stephen DiMenna
- IT’S ONLY A PLAY
- Park Square
2%
Marci Lucht
- GEORGIANA & KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
- Lyric Arts
2%
Carin Batlie Wethern
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Theatre Pro Rata
2%
Lisa Channer and Vladimir Rovinsky
- SICKLE
- Theatre Novi Most
2%
Morgan Green
- SCHOOL PICTURES
- Theater Latte Da
1%
David Ira Goldstein
- HOLMES/POIROT
- Park Square Theater
1%
Faye M. Price
- THE MESSENGER
- Six Points Theater
1%Best Ensemble 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
13%URINETOWN
- Buffalo Community Theatre
9%CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES
- Rags to Rags Productions
7%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Masquers Theatre
6%CABARET
- Guthrie Theatre
5%MARY POPPINS
- GREAT Theatre
3%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- SMCT
3%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Guthrie Theatre
3%GREASE
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
3%SISTER ACT
- Lyric Arts
3%FUN HOME
- Theater Latte Da
3%THE BIRDS
- TheatreX
2%PASSION
- Theater Latte Da
2%BREACH
- Third Space Theater, MN Fringe
2%HENRY V
- JackDonkey Productions
2%IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
2%INTO THE WOODS
- Ashland Productions
2%THE EXPLORERS CLUB
- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato
2%BIG FISH
- Ashland Productions
1%MAE WEST AND THE TRIAL OF SEX
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
1%ANYTHING GOES
- Lakeshore Players
1%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Ashland Productions
1%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Chaska Valley Family Theatre
1%SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN
- Artistry
1%SEUSSICAL
- Open Door Community Theater
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bill Larsen
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre
9%
Josh Epstein
- CABARET
- Guthrie Theatre
7%
Grant E. Meeges
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
6%
Alex Peck
- INTO THE WOODS
- 4 Community Theatre
6%
James Erickson
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- SMCT
5%
Alice Trent
- FUN HOME
- Theater Latte Da
5%
Alex Clark
- ANYTHING GOES
- Lakeshore Players
5%
Shannon Watts
- THE EXPLORERS CLUB
- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato
4%
Sue Berger
- IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
4%
Alex Clark
- MACBETH
- Open Window Theatre
4%
Sue Berger
- GREASE
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
3%
Grant E. Merges
- WHOA, NELLIE!
- History Theatre
3%
Jacob Lee Hofer
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ashland Productions
3%
Bill Larsen
- LEGACY OF LIGHT
- Theater in the Round
2%
Rui Rita
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Guthrie Theatre
2%
Jacob Lee Hofer
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Ashland Productions
2%
Paul Whitaker
- PASSION
- Theater Latte Da
2%
Bill Larsen
- THE BIRDS
- TheatreX
2%
Tony Stoeri, Tracy Joe, Roo Case
- WITCH
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
2%
Shannon Elliot
- BIG FISH
- Lyric Arts
2%
Tony Stoeri
- THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE
- Stages Theatre Company
2%
Karin Olson
- FIFTY BOXES OF EARTH
- Theater Mu
2%
Jamie Harms
- THE PROM
- Burnsville Community Theatre
2%
Jamie Tokkesdal Harms
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Westonka Community Theatre
2%
Karin Olson
- RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER
- Stages Theatre Company
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Aaron VanDanacker
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
10%
Erin Walsh & Zack Carlson-Giving
- URINETOWN
- Buffalo Community Theatre
10%
Crystal Hall
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Masquers Theatre
7%
Amanda Weis & Drew Wagner
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- SMCT
6%
Mark Hartman
- CABARET
- Guthrie Theater
6%
Madeline Huss
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre
6%
Aaron VanDanacker
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Ashland Productions
5%
Jason Hansen
- FUN HOME
- Theater Latte Da
5%
Andy Kust
- GREASE
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
4%
Andy Kust
- IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
4%
Aaron VanDanacker
- BIG FISH
- Ashland Productions
3%
Eric Conway
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Delano Dramatic Company
3%
Kay Wilson
- FOREVER PLAID
- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato
3%
Jason Hansen
- PASSION
- Theatre Latte Da
2%
Jim Cox
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
2%
Wesley Frye
- BIG FISH
- Lyric Arts
2%
Dennis
- CURLEY
- Rags to Rags Productions
2%
Tori Sweeney
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- 4 Community Theatre
2%
Wesley Frye
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Lyric Arts
2%
Wesley Frye
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Theater Latte Da
2%
Anita Ruth
- SWEET CHARITY
- Artistry
2%
Joshua Diaz
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Westonka Community Theatre
1%
Isabella Dawis/Anita Ruth
- SWEET CHARITY
- Artistry
1%
Natalie McComas
- ANYTHING GOES
- Lakeshore Players
1%
Kelly Kadlec
- HAIRSPRAY
- Fridley Community Theater
1%Best Musical 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Theatre
12%URINETOWN
- Buffalo Community Theatre
11%CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES
- Rags to Rags Productions
7%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Masquers Theatre
7%WEST SIDE STORY
- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre
6%CABARET
- Guthrie Theatre
6%FUN HOME
- Theatre Latte Da
5%GREASE
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
4%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- SMCT
3%MARY POPPINS
- GREAT Theatre
3%BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL
- Delano Dramatic Company
2%SISTER ACT
- Lyric Arts
2%PASSION
- Theater Latte Da
2%WAITRESS
- Artistry
2%INTO THE WOODS
- Ashland Productions
2%THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- Duluth Playhouse
2%DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Westonka Community Theatre
2%INTO THE WOODS
- 4 Community Theatre
2%FOREVER PLAID
- The FungusAmongus Players
1%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Chaska Valley Family Theatre
1%CINDERELLA
- Duluth Playhouse
1%BIG FISH
- Ashland Productions
1%ANYTHING GOES
- Lakeshore Players
1%IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
1%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Ashland Productions
1%Best New Play Or Musical THE RUINS: A PLAY THROUGH MUSIC
- Guthrie Theatre
16%SCHOOL PICTURES
- Theater Latte Da
9%BREACH
- Third Space Theater, MN Fringe
9%HOLMES/POIROT
- Park Square Theater
8%SEÑORITA MARIPOSA
- Stages Theatre Company
7%MAYBE YOU COULD LOVE ME
- Mixed Blood Theatre
7%MAE WEST AND THE TRIAL OF SEX
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
6%FIFTY BOXES OF EARTH
- Theater Mu
5%MAYBE YOU COULD LOVE ME
- Theater Mu
4%HOLIDAY LOCKDOWN
- Big Blue Theatre
4%SECRET WARRIORS
- History Theater
4%AMERICAN GOLEM: THE KID CANN STORY
- History Theater
4%FINDING J. MITCHELL
- KJ Productions
4%SURVIVORS
- Six Points Theater
4%JUST FOR US
- Six Points Theater
3%THE MESSENGER
- Six Points Theater
3%LOG KYA KAHENGE
- Lyric Arts/Exposed Brick Theatre
1%MODERATION
- Bad Mouth Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Musical
Drew Elo
- URINETOWN
- Buffalo Community Theater
7%
Lara Akal
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Masquers Theatre
7%
Annie Estes
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
5%
Ryan Huling
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
5%
Janet Paone
- CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES
- Rags to Rags Productions
4%
Truman Bednar
- BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL
- Delano Dramatic Company
4%
Gabi Acostocano
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Theater
3%
Greta Grosch
- CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES
- Rags to Rags Productions
3%
Abby Schnobrich
- MARY POPPINS
- GREAT Theatre
3%
Rosemary Vega
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre
3%
Em Rosenberg
- WOAH, NELLIE!
- History Theater
3%
Jo Lampert
- CABARET
- Guthrie Theatre
3%
Sean Snow
- URINETOWN
- Buffalo Community Theater
2%
James Ehlenz
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre
2%
Sam Stoll
- GREASE
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
2%
Cassie Edlund
- SISTER ACT
- Lyric Arts
2%
Laura Smith
- URINETOWN
- Buffalo Community Theater
2%
Hope Nordquist
- ANYTHING GOES
- Lakeshore Players
2%
Dorian Chalmers
- CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES
- Rags to Rags Productions
2%
Adam Hebeisen
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- SMCT
2%
Anne Michaels
- FUN HOME
- Theater Latte Da
2%
Gabe Gomez
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- SMCT
2%
Via Logan
- CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES
- Rags to Rags Productions
1%
Alex Bretoi
- BIG FISH
- Ashland Productions
1%
Meta Loben
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Play
Alyson Enderle
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Duluth Playhouse
9%
Wini Froelich
- THE WITCH
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
7%
Truman Bednar
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Minneapolis Children's Theater
7%
Brandon Densmore
- MURDER ON THE NILE
- Buffalo Community Theatre
6%
Jonah Smith
- MACBETH
- Open Window Theatre
5%
Rick Wyman
- THE EXPLORER’S CLUB
- Fungus Amongus
4%
Amanda Espinoza
- THE LADY DEMANDS SATISFACTION
- Unqualified Theatre
4%
Sarah Dickson
- CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
- Open Window Theatre
3%
Eva Gemlo
- SIGNIFICANT OTHER
- Lyric Arts
3%
Che'Li
- FIFTY BOXES OF EARTH
- Theater Mu
3%
Sara Cronk
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Northfield Arts Guild
3%
Sally Wingert
- AN ACT OF GOD
- Six Points Theater
2%
William Martin
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Northfield Arts Guild
2%
Emjoy Gavino
- STOP KISS
- Theater Mu
2%
Virginia Haggart
- GRACE AND GLORIE
- Delano Dramatic Company
2%
Neal Beckman
- MAE WEST AND THE TRIAL OF SEX
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
2%
Bill Arnold
- TRIPLE ESPRESSO
- Plymouth Playhouse
2%
Noah Hynick
- SIGNIFICANT OTHER
- Lyric Arts
2%
Kari Elizabeth Godfrey
- THE BIRDS
- TheatreX
2%
Isaac Olson
- THE BOOK OF MARK
- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato
2%
Nancy Lipinski
- GRACE AND GLORIE
- Delano Dramatic Company
2%
Bob Stromberg
- TRIPLE ESPRESSO
- Plymouth Playhouse
1%
Sean Snow
- THE EXPLORER’S CLUB
- Fungus Amongus
1%
Milo Cramer
- SCHOOL PICTURES
- Theater Latte Da
1%
Ryan London Levin
- JUST FOR US
- Six Points Theater
1%Best Play THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Duluth Playhouse
14%THE MOUSETRAP
- Guthrie Theatre
12%BREACH
- Third Space Theater, MN Fringe
6%EXPLORERS CLUB
- Fungus Amongus Players
6%THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE
- Stages Theatre Company
5%SIGNIFICANT OTHER
- Lyric Arts
4%SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Northfield Arts Guild
4%GRACE & GLORIE
- Delano Dramatic Company
4%WITCH
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
4%FINISHING SCHOOL
- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato
3%THE RAINMAKER
- Lyric Arts
3%SECRET WARRIORS
- History Theater
3%SANCTUARY CITY
- Theatre in the Round
3%AN ACT OF GOD
- Six Points Theater
3%IT’S ONLY A PLAY
- Park Square
2%SCHOOL PICTURES
- Theater Latte Da
2%STOP KISS
- Theater Mu
2%LEGACY OF LIGHT
- Theatre in the Round
2%MAE WEST AND THE TRIAL OF SEX
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
2%THE WITCH
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
2%THE BIRDS
- TheatreX
2%MAYBE YOU COULD LOVE ME
- Theater Mu
2%GEORGIANA & KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
- Lyric Arts
2%HOLMES/POIROT
- Park Square Theater
1%SURVIVORS
- Six Points Theater
1%Best Production of an Opera ROMEO & JULIET
- Minnesota Opera
45%BARBER OF SEVILLE
- Minnesota Opera
24%THE SNOWY DAY
- Minnesota Opera
18%THE CHRISTMAS SPIDER
- Skylark Opera Theatre
14%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Zac Mans
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre
11%
Eli Sherlock
- FUN HOME
- Theater Latte Da
8%
Tom Nelson, Colleen Nelson, Ron Hungerford
- THE EXPLORERS CLUB
- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato
6%
Gabe Gomez
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- SMCT
6%
Jeff Brown
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Duluth Playhouse
5%
Walt Spangler
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Guthrie Theatre
5%
Curtis Phillips
- BIG FISH
- Lyric Arts
5%
Dan Sherman
- A 1940 RADIO CHRISTMAS CAROL
- 4 Community Theatre
4%
Lex Liang
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Guthrie Theatre
4%
John Rayzlaff
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
4%
Nayna Ramey
- GREASE
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
4%
Justin Hooper
- ANYTHING GOES
- Lakeshore Players
3%
Benjamin Olson
- IT’S ONLY A PLAY
- Park Square
3%
Brady Whitcomb
- JUST FOR US
- Six Points Theater
2%
Gretchen Katt
- RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER
- Stages Theatre Company
2%
Eli Sherlock
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Theater Latte Da
2%
Dan Wald
- HAIRSPRAY
- Fridley Community Theater
2%
Sarah Bahr
- MAE WEST AND THE TRIAL OF SEX
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
2%
Nayna Ramey
- IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
2%
Meredith Ziegler
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
2%
Luke Rogers
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Westonka Community Theatre
2%
Gabe Hubbard
- THE PROM
- Burnsville Community Theatre
2%
Paul Whitaker
- PASSION
- Theater Latte Da
2%
Brady Whitcomb
- SEÑORITA MARIPOSA
- Stages Theatre Company
1%
Mina Kinukawa
- FIFTY BOXES OF EARTH
- Theater Mu
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ryan Fette
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
8%
Laura LaBree
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- SMCT
7%
Katharine Horowitz
- FUN HOME
- Theater Latte Da
7%
Corinne Steffens
- BIG FISH
- Lyric Arts
7%
Tom Nelson
- FINISHING SCHOOL
- The FungusAmongus Players
7%
Stevin Sanders
- MARY POPPINS
- GREAT Theatre
7%
Josh Gromada
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Guthrie Theatre
6%
Russ Haynes
- GREASE
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
6%
Forest Godfrey
- THE BIRDS
- TheatreX
6%
Peter Morrow
- PASSION
- Theater Latte Da
5%
Russ Haynes
- IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
5%
Jamie Tokkesdal Harms
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Westonka Community Theatre
4%
Gretchen Katt
- SEÑORITA MARIPOSA
- Stages Theatre Company
4%
Thomas Speltz
- MAE WEST AND THE TRIAL OF SEX
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
4%
Kevin Springer
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Theater Latte Da
3%
Paul Estby
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Lyric Arts
3%
Gretchen Katt
- THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE
- Stages Theatre Company
3%
Katharine Horowitz
- BEHIND THE SUN
- History Theater
2%
Fred Kennedy
- SECRET WARRIORS
- History Theater
2%
Katie Korpi
- SIGNIFICANT OTHER
- Lyric Arts
2%
Katharine Horowitz
- FIFTY BOXES OF EARTH
- Theater Mu
1%
Nicholas Tranby
- SCHOOL PICTURES
- Theater Latte Da
1%
Robert Condon & Abby Lucas
- MODERATION
- Bad Mouth Theatre
0%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ashlyn Cox
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
20%
Greta Rolfzan
- CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES
- Rags to Rags Productions
8%
Chloe Peterson
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Masquers Theatre
5%
Xander Condie
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- SMCT
4%
Brandon Densmore
- URINETOWN
- Buffalo Community Theatre
4%
Helen Maher
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre
4%
Lauren Densmore
- URINETOWN
- Buffalo Community Theatre
3%
Greg Eiden
- CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES
- Rags to Rags Productions
3%
Anna Hashizume
- GREASE
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
3%
Eve Scharback
- FUN HOME
- Theatre Latte Da
3%
Abigail Covert
- BIG FISH
- Ashland Productions
3%
Michelle Barber
- CABARET
- Guthrie
3%
Quintin Michael
- SISTER ACT
- Lyric Arts
2%
Isa Condo Olvera
- PASSION
- Theater Latte Da
2%
Jack Moorman
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre
2%
Armando Harlow Ronconi
- WAITRESS
- Artistry
2%
Erik Haering
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ashland Productions
2%
Hope Nordquist
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Theater Latte Da
2%
Monty Hays
- FUN HOME
- Theater Latte Da
2%
Rush Benson
- GREASE
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
1%
Serena Brook
- SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN
- Artistry
1%
Adam Bloom
- ANYTHING GOES
- Lakeshore Players
1%
Brianna Stole
- SEUSSICAL
- Open Door Community Theater
1%
Remy Auberjonois
- CABARET
- Guthrie Theatre
1%
Alex Robinson
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ashland Productions
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Zach Christensen
- SURVIVORS
- Six Points Theater
8%
Nancy Lipinski
- MURDER ON THE NILE
- Buffalo Community Theatre
7%
Jake Sung-Guk Sullivan
- WITCH
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
6%
Emjoy Gavino
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Guthrie Theatre
5%
Dennis Kelly
- MURDER ON THE NILE
- Buffalo Community Theatre
5%
Alex Galick
- FIFTY BOXES OF EARTH
- Theater Mu
5%
Sara Cronk
- FRANKENSTEIN/MONSTER
- Locally Grown Theatre
5%
Gillian Constable
- ROMEO & JULIET
- BARd Shakespeare
4%
Jimmy Kieffer
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Guthrie Theatre
3%
Stacia Rice
- HOLMES/POIROT
- Park Square Theater
3%
Warren Sampson
- THE RAINMAKER
- Lyric Arts
3%
Paul Somers
- TRIPLE ESPRESSO
- Plymouth Playhouse
3%
Ashley Horiuchi
- THE MESSENGER
- Six Points Theater
3%
Justin Hooper
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Lakeshore Players
3%
Jack Bechard
- COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA
- Dark and Stormy Productions
3%
Jack Bonko
- THE RAINMAKER
- Lyric Arts
3%
Clay Man Soo
- STOP KISS
- Theater Mu
3%
Anya Naylor
- SURVIVORS
- Six Points Theater
3%
Jon Stentz
- THE BIRDS
- TheatreX
2%
Ben Pelegano
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Northfield Arts Guild
2%
Tait Jerde
- THE EXPLORERS CLUB
- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato
2%
Brian Baumann
- THE EXPLORERS CLUB
- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato
2%
Patrick Albanese
- TRIPLE ESPRESSO
- Plymouth Playhouse
2%
Amanda Forstrom
- MODERATION
- Bad Mouth Theatre
2%
Jeffrey Nolan
- AS YOU LIKE IT
- BARd Shakespeare
2%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production TREASURE ISLAND
- Childrens Theater
19%9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
18%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Ashland Productions
10%SEUSSICAL
- Open Door Community Theater
9%DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL!
- Stages Theatre Company
8%RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER
- Stages Theatre Company
7%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Ashland Productions
6%ALIBIS
- 4 Community Theatre
5%THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE
- Stages Theatre Company
4%SEÑORITA MARIPOSA
- Stages Theatre Company
4%RETURN TO OZ
- Sidekick Theatre
3%SURVIVORS
- Six Points Theater
3%MADELINE’S CHRISTMAS
- Merrill Arts Center
2%FAIRYTALE FORREST
- Westonka Community Theatre
2%Favorite Local Theatre
Buffalo Community Theater
10%
Eagan Summer Community Theatre
8%
Masquers Theatre
6%
Ashland Productions
6%
4 Community Theatre
5%
Guthrie Theatre
5%
Theater Latte Da
5%
Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
5%
Lyric Arts
5%
Children’s Theatre Company
4%
Duluth Playhouse
4%
Fungus Amongus Players
4%
Stages Theatre Company
3%
Theatre in the Round
3%
SMCT
3%
Delano Dramatic Company
3%
Lakeshore Players
2%
Artistry
2%
AOT
1%
Open Door Community Theater
1%
Locally Grown Theatre
1%
The Jungle
1%
Open Window Theatre
1%
Theater Mu
1%
Chaska Valley Family Theatre
1%