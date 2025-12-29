Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Jennifer Eckes - ”Breaking Character” CABARET NIGHT - The Phipps Center for the Arts 23%

BROADWAY IN BUFFALO

20%

Kari Wendroth -- Buffalo Community Theater

LADY IS A TRAMP

18%

Mistress Ginger -- Crooners Supper Club

A VERY CAREY CHRISTMAS CABARET

16%

Nichole Carey -- Bryant Lake Bowl Cabaret and Theater

JEN BB & FRIENDS

15%

Jen Burleigh-Bentz -- MetroNOME Brewery

JENNIFERS RULE THE WORLD

9%

Jennifer Eckes -- The Hive Collaborative

URINETOWN

13%

Julia Carter -- Buffalo Community Theatre

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

7%

Camyrn Buelow -- Eagan summer community theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

7%

Kiko Laureano -- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

7%

Robin Lind -- Masquers Theatre

CABARET

6%

Casey Same -- Guthrie Theatre

BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL

5%

Carley Frank -- Delano Dramatic Company

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

4%

Ella Kooyer -- SMCT

SWEET CHARITY

4%

Abby Magalee -- Artistry

GREASE

3%

Tamara Kangas Erickson -- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS

3%

Tamara Kangas Erickson -- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

FIFTY BOXES OF EARTH

3%

Ananya Chatterjea -- Theater Mu

SEUSSICAL

3%

Anna Martinson -- Open Door Community Theater

MACBETH

3%

Mason Tyer -- Open Window Theatre

ANYTHING GOES

2%

Kyle Weiler -- Lakeshore Players

WAITRESS

2%

Gabrielle Dominique -- Artistry

MARY POPPINS

2%

Kyle Weiler -- GREAT Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Claire Benway -- 4 Community Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

2%

Jen Haider -- Ashland Productions

PASSION

2%

Emily Michaels King -- Theater Latte Da

BIG FISH

1%

Jennifer Haider -- Ashland Productions

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

1%

Danny McHugh & Kelli Foster Warder -- Artistry

THE WIZARD OF OZ

1%

Claire Benway -- 4 Community Theatre

SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN

1%

Danny McHugh -- Artistry

I AM BETTY

1%

Renee Guittar -- History Theater

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

1%

Heather Andrews -- Westonka Community Theatre

CABARET

8%

Jen Caprio -- Guthrie Theater

THE LITTLE MERMAID

7%

Nicole Wollan -- Masquers Theatre

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

7%

Sarah Christianson -- Eagan Summer Community Theatre

WITCH

7%

A Emily Heaney -- Walking Shadow Theatre Company

PASSION

7%

Amber Brown -- Theater Latte Da

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

5%

Sasha Howell -- Duluth Playhouse

THE EXPLORERS CLUB

5%

Becky Hungerford -- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS

5%

Rich Hamson -- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

INTO THE WOODS

4%

Bronson Talcott -- 4 Community Theater

BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL

4%

Mary Senneka -- Delano Dramatic Company

INTO THE WOODS

4%

Ellen Hein -- Ashland Productions

GREASE

3%

Rich Hamson -- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

3%

Brea Bradshaw & Jessica Hughes -- Ashland Productions

THE NACIREMA SOCIETY REQUESTS THE HONOR OF YOUR PRESENCE AT A CELEBRATION OF THEIR FIRST ONE HUNDRED YEARS

3%

Trevor Bowen -- Guthrie Theatre

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER

3%

Christina A. Richardson -- Stages Theatre Company

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

Bronson Talcott -- 4 Community Theatre

BIG FISH

2%

Riley Peltz -- Ashland Productions

WOAH, NELLIE!

2%

Bryce Turgeon -- History Theater

FUN HOME

2%

Rich Hamson -- Theater Latte Da

ANYTHING GOES

2%

Meghan Kent -- Lakeshore Players

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

2%

Sarah Bahr -- Artistry

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

2%

Mathew LeFebvre -- Theater Latte Da

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

2%

Heidi Richardson-Duggan -- Westonka Community Theatre

THE MUSIC MAN

1%

Eleanor Shanilec -- Lyric Arts

SCHOOL PICTURES

1%

Amber Brown -- Theater Latte Da

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

20%

- Artistry

ANYTHING GOES

18%

- Lakeshore Players

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

15%

- Ashland Productions

BILLY ELLIOT

14%

- Delano Dramatic Company

THE PROM

11%

- Burnsville Community Theatre

SWEET CHARITY

8%

- Artistry

BORN TO BOOGIE

4%

- Delano Dramatic Company

EXPRESSING YOURSELF

4%

- Delano Dramatic Company

SOLIDARITY

3%

- Delano Dramatic Company

ELECTRICITY

2%

- Delano Dramatic Company

URINETOWN

11%

Nicholas Lostetter -- Buffalo Community Theatre

CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES

9%

Curt Wollan -- Rags to Rags Productions

FUN HOME

7%

Addie Gorlin-Han -- Theatre Latte Da

WEST SIDE STORY

7%

Jake Sung-Guk Sullivan -- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

6%

Rachel Lexvold -- Masquers Theatre

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

6%

Annika Isbell -- Eagan Summer Community Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

5%

Vanessa MH Powers -- SMCT

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

5%

Farrah Buffington -- Westonka Community Theatre

WAITRESS

4%

Amanda White -- Artistry

GREASE

4%

Michael Brindisi -- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

CABARET

4%

Joseph Haj -- Guthrie Theatre

SISTER ACT

3%

Siddeqah Shabazz -- Lyric Arts

BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL

3%

Jack Neveaux -- Delano Dramatic Company

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

3%

Eric Morris -- Eagan Summer Community Theatre

SEUSSICAL

3%

Jack Lambert -- Open Door Community Theater

BIG FISH

2%

Christopher Teipner -- Ashland Productions

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Kelsie Balon-Peck -- 4 Community Theatre

ANYTHING GOES

2%

Kyle Weiler -- Lakeshore Players

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Joe Smithwick -- Ashland Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

1%

Gretchen Weinrich -- 4 Community Theatre

MARY POPPINS

1%

Kyle Weiler -- GREAT Theatre

GUYS & DOLLS

1%

Tim Nelson -- Litchfield Community Theatre, Inc.

BIG FISH

1%

Scott Ford -- Lyric Arts

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS

1%

Michael Brindisi -- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

PASSION

1%

Justin Lucero -- Theater Latte Da

MURDER ON THE NILE

9%

Jack Neveaux -- Buffalo Community Theater

THE MOUSETRAP

9%

Tracy Brigden -- Guthrie Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

7%

Sean Naughton -- Duluth Playhouse

SIGNIFICANT OTHER

6%

Max Wojtanowicz -- Lyric Arts

MAE WEST AND THE TRIAL OF SEX

6%

Allison Vincent -- Walking Shadow Theatre Company

THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE

6%

Anna Crace -- Stages Theatre Company

EXPLORERS CLUB

6%

Tom Nelson -- The FungusAmongus Players

THE LADY DEMANDS SATISFACTION

5%

Jake Sung-Guk Sullivan -- Unqualified Theatre

THE RAINMAKER

5%

Ben Thietje -- Lyric Arts

TRIPLE ESPRESSO

4%

Bill Partlan -- Plymouth Playhouse

GRACE AND GLORIE

3%

Jack Neveaux -- Delano Dramatic Company

AN ACT OF GOD

3%

Craig Johnson -- Six Points Theater

THE BIRDS

3%

Joe Hendren -- TheatreX

STOP KISS

3%

Katie Bradley -- Theater Mu

MAYBE YOU COULD LOVE ME

3%

Katie Bradley -- Mixed Blood Theatre

FINISHING SCHOOL

3%

Linda Metcalf -- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato

SURVIVORS

2%

Warren C. Bowles -- Six Points Theater

THE WITCH

2%

Cody R. Braudt & Amy Rummenie -- Walking Shadow Theatre Company

IT’S ONLY A PLAY

2%

Stephen DiMenna -- Park Square

GEORGIANA & KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

2%

Marci Lucht -- Lyric Arts

THE BOOK OF WILL

2%

Carin Batlie Wethern -- Theatre Pro Rata

SICKLE

2%

Lisa Channer and Vladimir Rovinsky -- Theatre Novi Most

SCHOOL PICTURES

1%

Morgan Green -- Theater Latte Da

HOLMES/POIROT

1%

David Ira Goldstein -- Park Square Theater

THE MESSENGER

1%

Faye M. Price -- Six Points Theater

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

13%

- Eagan Summer Community Theatre

URINETOWN

9%

- Buffalo Community Theatre

CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES

7%

- Rags to Rags Productions

THE LITTLE MERMAID

6%

- Masquers Theatre

CABARET

5%

- Guthrie Theatre

MARY POPPINS

3%

- GREAT Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

3%

- SMCT

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

3%

- Guthrie Theatre

GREASE

3%

- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

SISTER ACT

3%

- Lyric Arts

FUN HOME

3%

- Theater Latte Da

THE BIRDS

2%

- TheatreX

PASSION

2%

- Theater Latte Da

BREACH

2%

- Third Space Theater, MN Fringe

HENRY V

2%

- JackDonkey Productions

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS

2%

- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

INTO THE WOODS

2%

- Ashland Productions

THE EXPLORERS CLUB

2%

- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato

BIG FISH

1%

- Ashland Productions

MAE WEST AND THE TRIAL OF SEX

1%

- Walking Shadow Theatre Company

ANYTHING GOES

1%

- Lakeshore Players

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

1%

- Ashland Productions

A CHRISTMAS STORY

1%

- Chaska Valley Family Theatre

SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN

1%

- Artistry

SEUSSICAL

1%

- Open Door Community Theater

WEST SIDE STORY

9%

Bill Larsen -- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre

CABARET

7%

Josh Epstein -- Guthrie Theatre

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

6%

Grant E. Meeges -- Eagan Summer Community Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

6%

Alex Peck -- 4 Community Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

5%

James Erickson -- SMCT

FUN HOME

5%

Alice Trent -- Theater Latte Da

ANYTHING GOES

5%

Alex Clark -- Lakeshore Players

THE EXPLORERS CLUB

4%

Shannon Watts -- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS

4%

Sue Berger -- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

MACBETH

4%

Alex Clark -- Open Window Theatre

GREASE

3%

Sue Berger -- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

WHOA, NELLIE!

3%

Grant E. Merges -- History Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Jacob Lee Hofer -- Ashland Productions

LEGACY OF LIGHT

2%

Bill Larsen -- Theater in the Round

THE MOUSETRAP

2%

Rui Rita -- Guthrie Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

2%

Jacob Lee Hofer -- Ashland Productions

PASSION

2%

Paul Whitaker -- Theater Latte Da

THE BIRDS

2%

Bill Larsen -- TheatreX

WITCH

2%

Tony Stoeri, Tracy Joe, Roo Case -- Walking Shadow Theatre Company

BIG FISH

2%

Shannon Elliot -- Lyric Arts

THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE

2%

Tony Stoeri -- Stages Theatre Company

FIFTY BOXES OF EARTH

2%

Karin Olson -- Theater Mu

THE PROM

2%

Jamie Harms -- Burnsville Community Theatre

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

2%

Jamie Tokkesdal Harms -- Westonka Community Theatre

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER

2%

Karin Olson -- Stages Theatre Company

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

10%

Aaron VanDanacker -- Eagan Summer Community Theatre

URINETOWN

10%

Erin Walsh & Zack Carlson-Giving -- Buffalo Community Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

7%

Crystal Hall -- Masquers Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

6%

Amanda Weis & Drew Wagner -- SMCT

CABARET

6%

Mark Hartman -- Guthrie Theater

WEST SIDE STORY

6%

Madeline Huss -- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

5%

Aaron VanDanacker -- Ashland Productions

FUN HOME

5%

Jason Hansen -- Theater Latte Da

GREASE

4%

Andy Kust -- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS

4%

Andy Kust -- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

BIG FISH

3%

Aaron VanDanacker -- Ashland Productions

BILLY ELLIOT

3%

Eric Conway -- Delano Dramatic Company

FOREVER PLAID

3%

Kay Wilson -- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato

PASSION

2%

Jason Hansen -- Theatre Latte Da

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

2%

Jim Cox -- Eagan Summer Community Theatre

BIG FISH

2%

Wesley Frye -- Lyric Arts

CURLEY

2%

Dennis -- Rags to Rags Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

Tori Sweeney -- 4 Community Theatre

THE MUSIC MAN

2%

Wesley Frye -- Lyric Arts

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

2%

Wesley Frye -- Theater Latte Da

SWEET CHARITY

2%

Anita Ruth -- Artistry

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

1%

Joshua Diaz -- Westonka Community Theatre

SWEET CHARITY

1%

Isabella Dawis/Anita Ruth -- Artistry

ANYTHING GOES

1%

Natalie McComas -- Lakeshore Players

HAIRSPRAY

1%

Kelly Kadlec -- Fridley Community Theater

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

12%

- Eagan Summer Theatre

URINETOWN

11%

- Buffalo Community Theatre

CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES

7%

- Rags to Rags Productions

THE LITTLE MERMAID

7%

- Masquers Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

6%

- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre

CABARET

6%

- Guthrie Theatre

FUN HOME

5%

- Theatre Latte Da

GREASE

4%

- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

3%

- SMCT

MARY POPPINS

3%

- GREAT Theatre

BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL

2%

- Delano Dramatic Company

SISTER ACT

2%

- Lyric Arts

PASSION

2%

- Theater Latte Da

WAITRESS

2%

- Artistry

INTO THE WOODS

2%

- Ashland Productions

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

2%

- Duluth Playhouse

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

2%

- Westonka Community Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

2%

- 4 Community Theatre

FOREVER PLAID

1%

- The FungusAmongus Players

A CHRISTMAS STORY

1%

- Chaska Valley Family Theatre

CINDERELLA

1%

- Duluth Playhouse

BIG FISH

1%

- Ashland Productions

ANYTHING GOES

1%

- Lakeshore Players

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS

1%

- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

1%

- Ashland Productions

THE RUINS: A PLAY THROUGH MUSIC

16%

- Guthrie Theatre

SCHOOL PICTURES

9%

- Theater Latte Da

BREACH

9%

- Third Space Theater, MN Fringe

HOLMES/POIROT

8%

- Park Square Theater

SEÑORITA MARIPOSA

7%

- Stages Theatre Company

MAYBE YOU COULD LOVE ME

7%

- Mixed Blood Theatre

MAE WEST AND THE TRIAL OF SEX

6%

- Walking Shadow Theatre Company

FIFTY BOXES OF EARTH

5%

- Theater Mu

MAYBE YOU COULD LOVE ME

4%

- Theater Mu

HOLIDAY LOCKDOWN

4%

- Big Blue Theatre

SECRET WARRIORS

4%

- History Theater

AMERICAN GOLEM: THE KID CANN STORY

4%

- History Theater

FINDING J. MITCHELL

4%

- KJ Productions

SURVIVORS

4%

- Six Points Theater

JUST FOR US

3%

- Six Points Theater

THE MESSENGER

3%

- Six Points Theater

LOG KYA KAHENGE

1%

- Lyric Arts/Exposed Brick Theatre

MODERATION

1%

- Bad Mouth Theatre

URINETOWN

7%

Drew Elo -- Buffalo Community Theater

THE LITTLE MERMAID

7%

Lara Akal -- Masquers Theatre

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

5%

Annie Estes -- Eagan Summer Community Theatre

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

5%

Ryan Huling -- Eagan Summer Community Theatre

CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES

4%

Janet Paone -- Rags to Rags Productions

BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL

4%

Truman Bednar -- Delano Dramatic Company

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

3%

Gabi Acostocano -- Eagan Summer Theater

CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES

3%

Greta Grosch -- Rags to Rags Productions

MARY POPPINS

3%

Abby Schnobrich -- GREAT Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

3%

Rosemary Vega -- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre

WOAH, NELLIE!

3%

Em Rosenberg -- History Theater

CABARET

3%

Jo Lampert -- Guthrie Theatre

URINETOWN

2%

Sean Snow -- Buffalo Community Theater

WEST SIDE STORY

2%

James Ehlenz -- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre

GREASE

2%

Sam Stoll -- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

SISTER ACT

2%

Cassie Edlund -- Lyric Arts

URINETOWN

2%

Laura Smith -- Buffalo Community Theater

ANYTHING GOES

2%

Hope Nordquist -- Lakeshore Players

CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES

2%

Dorian Chalmers -- Rags to Rags Productions

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

2%

Adam Hebeisen -- SMCT

FUN HOME

2%

Anne Michaels -- Theater Latte Da

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

2%

Gabe Gomez -- SMCT

CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES

1%

Via Logan -- Rags to Rags Productions

BIG FISH

1%

Alex Bretoi -- Ashland Productions

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

1%

Meta Loben -- Eagan Summer Community Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

9%

Alyson Enderle -- Duluth Playhouse

THE WITCH

7%

Wini Froelich -- Walking Shadow Theatre Company

TREASURE ISLAND

7%

Truman Bednar -- Minneapolis Children's Theater

MURDER ON THE NILE

6%

Brandon Densmore -- Buffalo Community Theatre

MACBETH

5%

Jonah Smith -- Open Window Theatre

THE EXPLORER’S CLUB

4%

Rick Wyman -- Fungus Amongus

THE LADY DEMANDS SATISFACTION

4%

Amanda Espinoza -- Unqualified Theatre

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT

3%

Sarah Dickson -- Open Window Theatre

SIGNIFICANT OTHER

3%

Eva Gemlo -- Lyric Arts

FIFTY BOXES OF EARTH

3%

Che'Li -- Theater Mu

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

3%

Sara Cronk -- Northfield Arts Guild

AN ACT OF GOD

2%

Sally Wingert -- Six Points Theater

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

2%

William Martin -- Northfield Arts Guild

STOP KISS

2%

Emjoy Gavino -- Theater Mu

GRACE AND GLORIE

2%

Virginia Haggart -- Delano Dramatic Company

MAE WEST AND THE TRIAL OF SEX

2%

Neal Beckman -- Walking Shadow Theatre Company

TRIPLE ESPRESSO

2%

Bill Arnold -- Plymouth Playhouse

SIGNIFICANT OTHER

2%

Noah Hynick -- Lyric Arts

THE BIRDS

2%

Kari Elizabeth Godfrey -- TheatreX

THE BOOK OF MARK

2%

Isaac Olson -- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato

GRACE AND GLORIE

2%

Nancy Lipinski -- Delano Dramatic Company

TRIPLE ESPRESSO

1%

Bob Stromberg -- Plymouth Playhouse

THE EXPLORER’S CLUB

1%

Sean Snow -- Fungus Amongus

SCHOOL PICTURES

1%

Milo Cramer -- Theater Latte Da

JUST FOR US

1%

Ryan London Levin -- Six Points Theater

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

14%

- Duluth Playhouse

THE MOUSETRAP

12%

- Guthrie Theatre

BREACH

6%

- Third Space Theater, MN Fringe

EXPLORERS CLUB

6%

- Fungus Amongus Players

THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE

5%

- Stages Theatre Company

SIGNIFICANT OTHER

4%

- Lyric Arts

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

4%

- Northfield Arts Guild

GRACE & GLORIE

4%

- Delano Dramatic Company

WITCH

4%

- Walking Shadow Theatre Company

FINISHING SCHOOL

3%

- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato

THE RAINMAKER

3%

- Lyric Arts

SECRET WARRIORS

3%

- History Theater

SANCTUARY CITY

3%

- Theatre in the Round

AN ACT OF GOD

3%

- Six Points Theater

IT’S ONLY A PLAY

2%

- Park Square

SCHOOL PICTURES

2%

- Theater Latte Da

STOP KISS

2%

- Theater Mu

LEGACY OF LIGHT

2%

- Theatre in the Round

MAE WEST AND THE TRIAL OF SEX

2%

- Walking Shadow Theatre Company

THE WITCH

2%

- Walking Shadow Theatre Company

THE BIRDS

2%

- TheatreX

MAYBE YOU COULD LOVE ME

2%

- Theater Mu

GEORGIANA & KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

2%

- Lyric Arts

HOLMES/POIROT

1%

- Park Square Theater

SURVIVORS

1%

- Six Points Theater

ROMEO & JULIET

45%

- Minnesota Opera

BARBER OF SEVILLE

24%

- Minnesota Opera

THE SNOWY DAY

18%

- Minnesota Opera

THE CHRISTMAS SPIDER

14%

- Skylark Opera Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

11%

Zac Mans -- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre

FUN HOME

8%

Eli Sherlock -- Theater Latte Da

THE EXPLORERS CLUB

6%

Tom Nelson, Colleen Nelson, Ron Hungerford -- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

6%

Gabe Gomez -- SMCT

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

5%

Jeff Brown -- Duluth Playhouse

THE MOUSETRAP

5%

Walt Spangler -- Guthrie Theatre

BIG FISH

5%

Curtis Phillips -- Lyric Arts

A 1940 RADIO CHRISTMAS CAROL

4%

Dan Sherman -- 4 Community Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

4%

Lex Liang -- Guthrie Theatre

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

4%

John Rayzlaff -- Eagan Summer Community Theatre

GREASE

4%

Nayna Ramey -- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

ANYTHING GOES

3%

Justin Hooper -- Lakeshore Players

IT’S ONLY A PLAY

3%

Benjamin Olson -- Park Square

JUST FOR US

2%

Brady Whitcomb -- Six Points Theater

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER

2%

Gretchen Katt -- Stages Theatre Company

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

2%

Eli Sherlock -- Theater Latte Da

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Dan Wald -- Fridley Community Theater

MAE WEST AND THE TRIAL OF SEX

2%

Sarah Bahr -- Walking Shadow Theatre Company

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS

2%

Nayna Ramey -- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

2%

Meredith Ziegler -- Eagan Summer Community Theatre

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

2%

Luke Rogers -- Westonka Community Theatre

THE PROM

2%

Gabe Hubbard -- Burnsville Community Theatre

PASSION

2%

Paul Whitaker -- Theater Latte Da

SEÑORITA MARIPOSA

1%

Brady Whitcomb -- Stages Theatre Company

FIFTY BOXES OF EARTH

1%

Mina Kinukawa -- Theater Mu

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

8%

Ryan Fette -- Eagan Summer Community Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

7%

Laura LaBree -- SMCT

FUN HOME

7%

Katharine Horowitz -- Theater Latte Da

BIG FISH

7%

Corinne Steffens -- Lyric Arts

FINISHING SCHOOL

7%

Tom Nelson -- The FungusAmongus Players

MARY POPPINS

7%

Stevin Sanders -- GREAT Theatre

THE MOUSETRAP

6%

Josh Gromada -- Guthrie Theatre

GREASE

6%

Russ Haynes -- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

THE BIRDS

6%

Forest Godfrey -- TheatreX

PASSION

5%

Peter Morrow -- Theater Latte Da

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS

5%

Russ Haynes -- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

4%

Jamie Tokkesdal Harms -- Westonka Community Theatre

SEÑORITA MARIPOSA

4%

Gretchen Katt -- Stages Theatre Company

MAE WEST AND THE TRIAL OF SEX

4%

Thomas Speltz -- Walking Shadow Theatre Company

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

3%

Kevin Springer -- Theater Latte Da

THE MUSIC MAN

3%

Paul Estby -- Lyric Arts

THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE

3%

Gretchen Katt -- Stages Theatre Company

BEHIND THE SUN

2%

Katharine Horowitz -- History Theater

SECRET WARRIORS

2%

Fred Kennedy -- History Theater

SIGNIFICANT OTHER

2%

Katie Korpi -- Lyric Arts

FIFTY BOXES OF EARTH

1%

Katharine Horowitz -- Theater Mu

SCHOOL PICTURES

1%

Nicholas Tranby -- Theater Latte Da

MODERATION

0%

Robert Condon & Abby Lucas -- Bad Mouth Theatre

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

20%

Ashlyn Cox -- Eagan Summer Community Theatre

CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES

8%

Greta Rolfzan -- Rags to Rags Productions

THE LITTLE MERMAID

5%

Chloe Peterson -- Masquers Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

4%

Xander Condie -- SMCT

URINETOWN

4%

Brandon Densmore -- Buffalo Community Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

4%

Helen Maher -- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre

URINETOWN

3%

Lauren Densmore -- Buffalo Community Theatre

CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES

3%

Greg Eiden -- Rags to Rags Productions

GREASE

3%

Anna Hashizume -- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

FUN HOME

3%

Eve Scharback -- Theatre Latte Da

BIG FISH

3%

Abigail Covert -- Ashland Productions

CABARET

3%

Michelle Barber -- Guthrie

SISTER ACT

2%

Quintin Michael -- Lyric Arts

PASSION

2%

Isa Condo Olvera -- Theater Latte Da

WEST SIDE STORY

2%

Jack Moorman -- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre

WAITRESS

2%

Armando Harlow Ronconi -- Artistry

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Erik Haering -- Ashland Productions

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

2%

Hope Nordquist -- Theater Latte Da

FUN HOME

2%

Monty Hays -- Theater Latte Da

GREASE

1%

Rush Benson -- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN

1%

Serena Brook -- Artistry

ANYTHING GOES

1%

Adam Bloom -- Lakeshore Players

SEUSSICAL

1%

Brianna Stole -- Open Door Community Theater

CABARET

1%

Remy Auberjonois -- Guthrie Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

1%

Alex Robinson -- Ashland Productions

SURVIVORS

8%

Zach Christensen -- Six Points Theater

MURDER ON THE NILE

7%

Nancy Lipinski -- Buffalo Community Theatre

WITCH

6%

Jake Sung-Guk Sullivan -- Walking Shadow Theatre Company

THE MOUSETRAP

5%

Emjoy Gavino -- Guthrie Theatre

MURDER ON THE NILE

5%

Dennis Kelly -- Buffalo Community Theatre

FIFTY BOXES OF EARTH

5%

Alex Galick -- Theater Mu

FRANKENSTEIN/MONSTER

5%

Sara Cronk -- Locally Grown Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

4%

Gillian Constable -- BARd Shakespeare

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

3%

Jimmy Kieffer -- Guthrie Theatre

HOLMES/POIROT

3%

Stacia Rice -- Park Square Theater

THE RAINMAKER

3%

Warren Sampson -- Lyric Arts

TRIPLE ESPRESSO

3%

Paul Somers -- Plymouth Playhouse

THE MESSENGER

3%

Ashley Horiuchi -- Six Points Theater

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

3%

Justin Hooper -- Lakeshore Players

COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA

3%

Jack Bechard -- Dark and Stormy Productions

THE RAINMAKER

3%

Jack Bonko -- Lyric Arts

STOP KISS

3%

Clay Man Soo -- Theater Mu

SURVIVORS

3%

Anya Naylor -- Six Points Theater

THE BIRDS

2%

Jon Stentz -- TheatreX

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

2%

Ben Pelegano -- Northfield Arts Guild

THE EXPLORERS CLUB

2%

Tait Jerde -- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato

THE EXPLORERS CLUB

2%

Brian Baumann -- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato

TRIPLE ESPRESSO

2%

Patrick Albanese -- Plymouth Playhouse

MODERATION

2%

Amanda Forstrom -- Bad Mouth Theatre

AS YOU LIKE IT

2%

Jeffrey Nolan -- BARd Shakespeare

TREASURE ISLAND

19%

- Childrens Theater

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

18%

- Eagan Summer Community Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

10%

- Ashland Productions

SEUSSICAL

9%

- Open Door Community Theater

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL!

8%

- Stages Theatre Company

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER

7%

- Stages Theatre Company

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

6%

- Ashland Productions

ALIBIS

5%

- 4 Community Theatre

THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE

4%

- Stages Theatre Company

SEÑORITA MARIPOSA

4%

- Stages Theatre Company

RETURN TO OZ

3%

- Sidekick Theatre

SURVIVORS

3%

- Six Points Theater

MADELINE’S CHRISTMAS

2%

- Merrill Arts Center

FAIRYTALE FORREST

2%

- Westonka Community Theatre

10%

Buffalo Community Theater

8%

Eagan Summer Community Theatre

6%

Masquers Theatre

6%

Ashland Productions

5%

4 Community Theatre

5%

Guthrie Theatre

5%

Theater Latte Da

5%

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

5%

Lyric Arts

4%

Children’s Theatre Company

4%

Duluth Playhouse

4%

Fungus Amongus Players

3%

Stages Theatre Company

3%

Theatre in the Round

3%

SMCT

3%

Delano Dramatic Company

2%

Lakeshore Players

2%

Artistry

1%

AOT

1%

Open Door Community Theater

1%

Locally Grown Theatre

1%

The Jungle

1%

Open Window Theatre

1%

Theater Mu

1%

Chaska Valley Family Theatre

