Interview: Brian Watson-Jones of ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECTACULAR TOUR at Orpheum Theatre

The Rocky Horror Picture Show – 50th Anniversary Spectacular Tour is set to light up the Orpheum Theatre on October 31st, promising a Halloween night like no other. Original cast members Barry Bostwick (Brad Majors), Patricia Quinn (Magenta), and Nell Campbell (Columbia) will join fans for a screening of the original, unedited film—complete with audience participation, a costume contest, and a live shadow cast performance by Transvestite Soup.

Leading the shadow cast is Brian Watson-Jones, who has spent years keeping the wild, unpredictable energy of Rocky Horror alive for both longtime fans and first-time “virgins.” We caught up with Brian to talk about his favorite characters and moments from the film, what makes Rocky Horror such an enduring cult phenomenon, and what audiences can look forward to during this once-in-a-lifetime Halloween celebration.

Who is your favorite Rocky Horror character and why?

I was first drawn to Riff Raff, and I think he remains my favorite. I love his unhinged, goblin-like energy and how his repressed desires drive the plot toward its wild conclusion.

What is your favorite song in Rocky Horror?

Probably "Hot Patootie." Rocky Horror is built on a love of old rock 'n' roll, and having this rockabilly anthem just burst in and take over for a few minutes is always a thrill.

What is your favorite moment in Rocky Horror?

The moment the doors burst open to reveal the Transylvanians for the first chorus of "The Time Warp." That’s when the movie truly starts.

What are you looking forward to about the Rocky Horror event at the Orpheum?

Our cast has had the chance to work with a few of the original movie cast members before, but never with three of them at once. For many of our current cast members, this will be their first time working with the originals. The idea of linking the new generation with some of the film's iconic creators is really exciting, and I can't wait to see it unfold.

Why do you think this film has become such a cult classic?

There's a punk quality to the original film that hasn't been replicated in remakes or live shows. The filmmakers did their best with limited resources and, not knowing if it would succeed, they threw caution to the wind. That raw, almost reckless energy gave the film a homemade, frenetic vibe that still resonates with audiences. They had nothing to lose, so they did exactly what they wanted—and that freedom is what connects with fans. It gives the film a kind of timeless, cult charm that only intensifies over time, even as it becomes more widely accepted in mainstream culture.

Thank you Brian for your time!

