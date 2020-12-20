Harmony Co-Op Raising Money For the Bemidji Community Theater

Harmony Co-op has raised $1,250 for the Bemidji Community Food Shelf and the Bemidji Community Theater through its Buy Local - Give Local shopping event, News Break reports.

The annual event was held on November 27-28 this year. Buy Local - Give Local encourages shoppers to shop the whole weekend for Small Business Saturday, saving 10% and raising money for community organizations.

10% of all sales those days were split between the organizations.

Read more on News Break.

Bemidji Community Theater (BCT), a non-profit corporation, debuted in December of 1981 when a group of friends recorded A Christmas Carol and broadcast it via radio. The first live performance occurred in conjunction with Art in the Park in 1982 with a public reading of Dirty Work at the Crossroads. After that, BCT was off and running.

Its mission is "To provide an opportunity for people to pursue their interests in theater through acting and stagecraft support activities, in productions by and for community members."