Guthrie Theater Makes Cuts to Next Season and Will Reduce Staff

The Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis has announced drastic cuts to its next season, according to Twin Cities Pioneer Press.

The Guthrie will produce just three plays in its next season, due to the health crisis. The company's previously approved $31 million budget has been cut to a projected $12.6 million. The theatre has cut "A Christmas Carol" from its season for the first time in 46 years.

The three-play season will include "Sweat" and "Private Lives." The third show will be announced at a later date.

Staff reductions and layoffs are also set to be announced later.

Artistic director Joseph Haj sent a statement to Guthrie staff, stating, "This three-play season allows us to keep some core operations intact; it gives our audiences a long runway to consider returning, and gives the organization the chance to be nimble should we be able to open earlier. It reduces though doesn't eliminate our financial risks, and we believe it allows us to remain relevant to stakeholders in our community. That said, we understand even a March 2021 opening could be optimistic and should we not be able to open in March we will adjust accordingly."

Read more on Twin Cities Pioneer Press.





