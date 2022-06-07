Duluth Playhouse Presents FOOTLOOSE

Duluth Playhouse will rock out and present Footloose at the NorShor Theatre, June 24 - July 17th, 2022.

The 1980s are back in style with Footloose, a jam packed musical with all your favorite hit songs from the era, such as "Holding Out For A Hero,", "Let's Hear It For The Boy", "Almost Paradise," and of course, "Footloose!"

Join Ren McCormack as he and his mom move from Chicago to a small town in Texas. Upon learning that the town has outlawed dancing, Ren and his new friends set out on a mission to change the law and let the teenagers throw a dance. Footloose is a celebration of youthful innocence, the importance of listening to one another, and the healing power of forgiveness.

"We are so excited to bring Footloose to the NorShor Theatre this summer," said Duluth Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Phillip Fazio. "When we surveyed our community on potential titles for this season, Footloose was far and away the most popular musical on the list. There is no question in my mind why this show was the top pick. Rehearsals have been a joyous, nonstop party. It is impossible not to smile while watching this production and we cannot wait to share all the fun we've been having with the entire Twin Ports community!"

The production is led by Jacob Higdon as Ren McCormack. He is joined by Hope Nordquist as Ariel Moore, Philip Hoelscher as Reverend Shaw Moore, Christina Stroup as Vi Moore, Alyson Enderle as Ethel McCormack, and Sam Hildestad as Willard Hewitt. This strong cast also includes Lussi Salmela as Rusty, Maddie Schafer as Urleen, Regan Kern as Wendy Jo and Ryan Haff as Chuck Cranston. Rounding out the cast are; Antony Ferguson, Finn Jackson, Ben LaBerge, Dan Maki, Jake Mathey, Katherine Nelson, Lacy Sauter, and Thressa Schultz.

Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre (211 E. Superior St) Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. Duluth Playhouse is no longer requiring patrons to provide proof of full-course COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before entering the theater. Masks are still required to be worn at this time. The final production in Duluth Playhouse's 2021-2022 NorShor season Clue runs August 12-21, 2022. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.duluthplayhouse.org