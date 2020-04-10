Disney's FROZEN Postponed at the Orpheum Theatre

For the health and safety of the community, the engagement of Disney's Frozen will not be able to proceed as planned. The North American tour of the Broadway musical was scheduled to run May 6-31 at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Minneapolis as part of the Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season. Hennepin Theatre Trust is working with Disney Theatrical Productions to secure new dates.

All previously purchased tickets for Frozen, unless otherwise specified, will be honored for new performance dates as they are announced. Ticket holders will be notified and offered credits, exchanges or refunds once the new dates have been finalized.

The Trust is also working diligently on rescheduling Anastasia (originally planned for March 24-April 5) at the Orpheum Theatre. Updates will be made as soon as possible.

Those with specific ticketing questions should email the box office at info@hennepintheatretrust.org.

Hennepin Theatre Trust will continue to adapt its programming schedule per State of Minnesota recommendations and guidelines for the well-being of audiences, staff, cast and crew. The Trust also thanks the community for their patience and continued support as we navigate the widespread suspension of live events during this time.

Additional updates will be provided on the Hennepin Theatre Trust website at: HennepinTheatreTrust.org/updates





