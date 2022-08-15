Children's Theatre Company's Academic Year Classes Now On Sale

Children's Theatre Company has announced a new slate of Theatre Arts Training academic classes are now on sale. The school year will include a mix of studio classes for all ages, abilities, and interests, a new Theatre Arts Training Academy for advanced students, Institute for pre-professional students, Release Day Camps, and a Student Seminar Series. Parents can sign their children up for fall, winter, and spring offerings now.

Studio classes will be available for ages 2 through 18 and offer a wide range of interests and skills in theatre, storytelling, and technical theatre. New this year is Theatre Arts Training Academy, a deeper training program for students who are interested in advancing their skills. Each Academy has a specialty that includes Acting, Voice, and Tech and Design. CTC's Institute program is an advanced pre-professional training program for young artists grades 6-12 who are seriously considering a future in the arts. Students will be challenged to expand their skill set in a disciplined and technique driven atmosphere through a variety of classes, like voice and vocal work, viewpoints, Shakespeare, musical theatre dance, and more. The Institute year ends in a showcase performance for family and the CTC casting director. Institute is an auditions-based selection occurring on September 5.

Theatre Arts Training is also offering single and short sessions offerings. The Student Seminar Series includes single classes for students to understand what an actor's career looks like and best practices for auditioning. Release Day Camps are camps that occur when school is out of session and caregivers are looking for full day options for their children.

"CTC's education staff and I are so excited for the academic year classes," said CTC's Education Director Ann Joseph-Douglas. "This year, we are offering a range of new classes and formats that are sure to spark inspiration and creativity for students of all ages and all levels. Our highly skilled, experienced, professional teaching artists are dedicated to ensuring that students will have experiences that grow with them and celebrates all abilities and interests."

Those interested can learn more and register at childrenstheatre.org/education or by calling 612.874.0400. Need-based scholarships are available through the ACT Pass program until all funds are allocated. Apply online at childrenstheatre.org/actpass or call our Ticket Office at 612.874.0400. Those registering more than one student or a student for more than one class can save 10% off tuition. Some restrictions apply.