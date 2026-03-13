Review: LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR - CARDI B at Target Center Minneapolis

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour stop at the Target Center in Minneapolis was packed wall to wall. The show was completely sold out, and the crowd was already loud before anything even started. When the lights finally went down and the intro “Dead / Get Up 10” kicked in, smoke rolled across the stage and the whole place started screaming as Cardi came out.

She got right into it with “Hello,” “Magnet,” “Salute,” and “Check Please,” and people were rapping along to basically every word. Cardi was all over the stage while a group of backup dancers kept the energy up behind her with a lot of fast, high-energy choreography. The stage setup was pretty cool too, with big screens, flashing lights, smoke blasts, and other effects popping up all night. Songs like “Trophies,” “Enough (Miami),” “Money,” and “Press” really got the crowd going and turned the arena into one big sing-along.

The middle part of the show slowed down a little. “Be Careful” and “Ring” had more of a chill vibe, and during “Thru Your Phone” a lot of people held their phone lights up, which looked really cool across the whole arena. It didn’t stay slow for long though. As soon as songs like “Killin You Hoes” and “On My Back” started, the energy jumped right back up and the dancers came back out going full force.

Things turned into more of a party when “Taki Taki” started playing. Cardi came out in a new outfit and the stage lights and visuals got a lot more colorful. “Bongos,” “Bodega Baddie,” and especially “I Like It” had people dancing all over the place.

Later on she did “Please Me,” which had a smoother vibe for a bit, and then jumped right back into songs like “Principal,” “Nice Guy,” and “Better Than You.” When “Up” started the crowd got super loud again. She also threw in a bit of “Like What (Freestyle),” which people seemed really hyped about.

At one point Cardi started talking about the Minnesota weather and how cold it was outside. She joked about the snow and said she wasn’t ready for that kind of cold, then started singing a funny little improvised line about Minneapolis, the snow, and freezing temperatures. The crowd loved it and started cheering and laughing along. It ended up being one of those random moments that made the show feel even more fun.

One of the wildest parts of the night was when she started doing some of the bigger club songs and collabs. “No Limit” and “Thotiana” kept the energy high, and when “WAP” started the place honestly went crazy. Between the dancers, the lights, and the bass, it was probably one of the biggest reactions of the night.

By the end of the show Cardi had already gone through a bunch of costume changes but she still had tons of energy. She ran through “Girls Like You,” “Finesse,” “Tomorrow 2,” and “Bartier Cardi,” and the crowd stayed loud the whole time.

For the last couple songs she did “Outside” and then finished the show with “Bodak Yellow.” As soon as that beat started, pretty much the whole arena started rapping along. Confetti went off over the crowd and Cardi thanked Minneapolis before heading off stage.

Overall it felt like a really fun show. With the sold-out crowd, the dancers, the costume changes, and all the stage effects, it felt like more than just a concert. It was loud, chaotic in the best way, and people were still buzzing about it while leaving the arena.

Thanks Cardi B! We hope to have you back again soon!

Photo courtesy of Cardi B

Reader Reviews

