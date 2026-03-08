Review: STRANGE HEART: THE DREAM SONGS OF JOHN BERRYMAN at Open Eye Theatre and Skinny Dog Productions

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Some shows tell you a story from beginning to end. STRANGE HEART: The Dream Songs of John Berryman doesn’t really do that. Instead, it kind of drifts through the mind of the poet—his memories, his jokes, his darker thoughts—and lets the music and images carry things along.

The new piece by writer and composer Greg Brosofske is part concert, part theatre, part dream sequence. It mixes poetry, jazz, puppetry, and a small live band to explore the life of John Berryman, the Pulitzer Prize–winning poet behind The Dream Songs. Rather than trying to explain him, the show seems more interested in sitting with the contradictions—his brilliance, his humor, and the depression and drinking that shadowed his life.

Bradley Greenwald plays Berryman, and the role suits him well. Greenwald is a familiar face in the Twin Cities theatre world, and he brings both musical skill and personality to the part. He can land the funny lines just as easily as the heavier ones, and his voice moves comfortably through the jazz-leaning score. His version of Berryman feels restless and sharp, sometimes charming and sometimes clearly unraveling.

Anna Hashizume plays Berryman’s wife, Kate. She brings a calm, steady presence that helps balance Greenwald’s more chaotic energy. When the two sing together, the show slows down in a good way, giving the audience a moment to breathe inside the swirl of everything else.

And then there’s Henry—a puppet who shows up as Berryman’s alter ego, drinking buddy, and occasional tormentor. Puppeteer Samuel Albright gives the character a surprising amount of personality. Henry feels like the voice in Berryman’s head made visible: sarcastic, annoying, and sometimes painfully honest. It’s a weird idea, but it ends up being one of the most memorable parts of the show.

Director Joel Sass, who also designed the set, leans into the dreamlike feeling of the piece. The stage at Open Eye Theatre feels intimate and a little surreal, like a late-night jazz club inside someone’s imagination. Lighting by Alex Clark and costumes by Samantha Fromm add to that slightly off-kilter atmosphere without drawing too much attention to themselves.

The band is a big part of what makes the show work. Musical director Wesley Frye plays keyboard, joined by bassist Kyle Simons Baker, percussionist Jarod Bendele, and cornetist Marshall Yoes. The music has a smoky jazz and cabaret feel that fits the poetry nicely, and the musicians help keep the show moving even when the story gets a little abstract.

And it does get abstract. This isn’t a neat, tidy biography. Some scenes feel more like moods or fragments than clear plot points. But that actually matches Berryman’s poetry pretty well, which is famously strange and playful and sometimes hard to pin down.

There’s also something quietly powerful about seeing a show about Berryman in Minneapolis, where his life ended. The production doesn’t hit that too hard, but it’s there in the background, adding a little weight to the story.

In the end, STRANGE HEART is a small, unusual show that leans into poetry, music, and imagination more than traditional storytelling. It’s thoughtful, a little odd in the best way, and anchored by strong performances and a terrific band.

All photos by Bruce Silcox

