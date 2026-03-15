Interview: Shá Cage of ABUELITA at The Capri Theater

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PRIME Productions is bringing the world premiere of Abuelita to the stage this season, a heartfelt and magical new play by Playwrights’ Center Core Member Nathan Yungerberg, directed by Shá Cage.

The story takes place during a brutal July heatwave in New York City in 1993. On the third day of 100-plus degree temperatures, three Nuyorican women are melting on their stoop in Spanish Harlem when Davia Johnson arrives with a jumbo suitcase and her teenage grandson, Jesús. Davia is a 72-year-old white grandmother from Iowa who, after the death of her daughter, has brought Jesús to New York so he can connect with the culture of the Nuyorican father he’s never known. But the city is “hotter’n a blister bug in a pepper patch,” and as the heat drags on, something begins to shift. What starts as a difficult visit slowly opens into a world of music, dancing, community, and unexpected change.

PRIME has been developing Abuelita for a few years now. The play first came to the company through a recommendation from director Sue Lawless—and, in a bit of funny timing, an email from Nathan Yungerberg that had accidentally gone unnoticed. Once the team finally read the script, they quickly fell for the story of Davia and Jesús and the vibrant group of women who welcome them into the neighborhood.

After an online staged reading in 2022 and a workshop with the Playwrights’ Center in 2023, the production is now making its full debut with support from a Minnesota State Arts Board grant awarded in early 2024.

We caught up with director Shá Cage to talk about building the world of Abuelita, the ensemble behind the production, and why the play’s sense of community feels especially meaningful right now.

What have you enjoyed most about directing Abuelita?

The community we’ve formed as an ensemble. The cast, crew, and producers are all so vibrant in their own lives, and it’s a joy to be immersed in that energy every day.

What is your favorite moment in this production?

The day King—one of our actors—shaved his mustache, which he’d likely been growing his whole life. We made a TikTok about it with a little before-and-after sneak peek. It was so fun.

What do you hope audiences take away from seeing this production?

I hope audiences leave thinking about how essential and valuable community is—those who show up no matter what to care for their neighbors, their neighbors’ kids, the aunties, the grandmothers, the chosen family. Where would we be without each other? It’s a true Twin Cities story.

What are your favorite local spots (restaurants, places, etc.)?

Anything by Ann Kim! I also love Nightingale in Uptown, Quang Restaurant for lunch, and Isles Bun & Coffee for their doggy tails.

Thank you Shá for your time.

For more tickets and show information, please click the ticket link below.