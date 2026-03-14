Review: MIDNIGHT SUN TOUR - ZARA LARSSON at The Fillmore Minneapolis

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Zara Larsson brought her Midnight Sun Tour to the Fillmore in Minneapolis on March 13, 2026, and the night felt like a nonstop pop party. The show was split into four acts and moved between dance-heavy moments, emotional sing-alongs, and a few fun surprises that kept the crowd fully locked in.

The show opened with “Midnight Sun,” starting with a longer intro that teased parts of “Lush Life” before Zara finally appeared on stage to loud cheers. The lighting gave the stage a warm glow that fit the theme of the tour perfectly. “Blue Moon” followed with a smoother vibe, and then an alternative version of “Can’t Tame Her” kicked the energy up right away.

She kept things moving with a mashup of “I Would Like” and “Sundown,” which worked really well live. Shorter versions of “Love Me Land” and “All the Time” wrapped up the first act. Even though those songs were a bit shorter, Zara’s vocals still sounded strong and effortless.

The second act leaned more into the dance-pop side of her music. “Pretty Ugly” opened the section with a long intro that built up the excitement in the room. “Ain’t My Fault” got one of the biggest reactions of the night, especially when she mixed in elements of its demo and a quick reference to Sexyy Red’s “Looking for the Hoes.”

“Hot & Sexy” kept the crowd moving, followed by the DENNIS remix of “Ammunition,” which sounded heavier and more electronic live. One of the more unexpected moments came when Zara performed a shortened cover of Britney Spears’ “Gimme More,” blending parts of “Ammunition” into it. The crowd loved it. “Girl’s Girl” and “Wow” finished the act with tight choreography and lots of fans singing along.

The third act slowed things down a little. “Ruin My Life” turned into a huge sing-along with almost everyone in the venue shouting the chorus. “Saturn’s Return” brought a calmer moment before “The Ambition” built up into a long outro that included pieces of “Make That Money Girl.” She then surprised the crowd with a cover of PinkPantheress’ “Stateside,” giving it a slightly stronger vocal performance while still keeping its dreamy vibe.

The final act felt like one big celebration. “Eurosummer” started with an extended intro and bright lights that made the room feel like a club. During “Crush,” Zara leaned into the playful side of the song before jumping into “Lush Life.” One of the best moments of the night happened during the dance break when she brought a fan on stage, which got a huge reaction from the audience.

“Never Forget You” was another emotional highlight, with the crowd singing nearly every word. After a fun performance of “Puss Puss,” Zara returned to “Midnight Sun” with a different intro and a remix-style ending inspired by the version featuring Muni Long.

To close the night, she performed “Symphony,” her hit with Clean Bandit. The whole venue sang along, and it felt like the perfect way to end the show.

By the end of the concert, it was clear Zara Larsson knows exactly how to put on a fun pop show. Between the strong vocals, choreography, and the way she connected with the crowd, the Midnight Sun Tour stop in Minneapolis felt energetic, bright, and memorable from start to finish.

Thank you Zara for a great time! We hope to have you back again soon!

Photo courtesy of Zara Larsson

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