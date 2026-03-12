Interview: Jack Swanson of BEETHOVEN SYMPHONY NO. 9 at Minnesota Orchestra Hall

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pachamama—the Inca-Quechua word for Mother Earth—meets Beethoven in composer Gabriela Lena Frank’s piece Pachamama Meets an Ode. Inspired by Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, the work reflects on the ideals of joy, unity, and progress that shaped Beethoven’s time during the Industrial Revolution, while inviting listeners to look at them from a new perspective. As Frank writes, “Gifts from the past—especially odes—must be looked at with new and searching eyes.”

When the Minnesota Orchestra presents this program at Orchestra Hall from March 19–21, 2026, audiences will hear Frank’s contemporary response alongside Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, one of the most celebrated works in the orchestral repertoire. Tenor Jack Swanson, a Minnesota native, returns to Orchestra Hall as one of the vocal soloists.

Ahead of the concerts, Swanson shares what it means to come back home to perform Beethoven’s Ninth, the passage from the piece that resonates most with him, and a few of his favorite places to visit in Minnesota.

What are you looking forward to most about performing at Orchestra Hall with the Minnesota Orchestra?

About 16 or 17 years ago, I had my first opportunity to sing at Orchestra Hall. I was part of Project Opera and was given the chance to perform the national anthem with three of my fellow Project Opera alumni. I remember the experience like it was yesterday—the beautiful hall, the incredible orchestra, and my Minnesota community, which truly has no comparison. Being able to come home and perform this iconic piece with the orchestra is incredibly special to me.

Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 is often described as a celebration of unity and humanity. What parts of the text or music resonate most strongly with you when you perform it?

I may be biased, but I think the text the tenor gets to sing in his aria is some of the best. Beethoven absolutely nailed it by setting these words to music that feels so exciting, powerful, and triumphant.

Froh, wie seine Sonnen fliegen

Durch des Himmels prächt'gen Plan,

Wandelt, Brüder, eure Bahn,

Freudig wie ein Held zum Siegen.

Joyful, as his suns fly

Through the heavens' splendid plan,

Brothers, walk your path,

Joyful as a hero to victory.

It’s hard to compete with Beethoven’s genius. His music speaks directly to the soul. Not only does it leave you with melodies you can’t stop humming, but experiencing it live is truly a full-body experience. In today’s fast-paced world, it’s exactly the kind of music that helps people reconnect—with themselves and with each other.

What are your favorite local spots in Minnesota?

Since I’m from Stillwater, I’ll start there. If you’re visiting the Twin Cities and have time to make it out to the charming downtown area, grab a small bag of specialty candy from Tremblay’s Sweet Shop and take a walk along the St. Croix River. I highly recommend it.

Thank you Jack for your time!

For more ticket and concert information, please click the ticket link button below.