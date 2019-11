Chanhassen Dinner Theatres Releases Upcoming Schedule has released it's upcoming schedule:

Mamma Mia



Tues/Wed/Thurs eve* 6:00 pm 8:00 pm $77 $62

Wednesday matinee 11:00 am 1:00 pm $68 $53

Friday evening 6:00 pm 8:00 pm $93 $78

Saturday matinee 11:00 am 1:00 pm $73 $58

Saturday evening 6:00 pm 8:00 pm $93 $78

Sunday evening* 4:30 pm 6:30 pm $86 $71

*Special student rates are offered to students aged 5-17 and senior rates for seniors aged 55+ for select performances

**Show only tickets are only available 10 days prior to performance date

Special Performance Time

July 4, Thursday, will not have a performance due to Independence Day.

Children under age 5 (including infants) not admitted.

Stevie Ray'S COMEDY CABARET



Performances every Friday and Saturday Evening

$28 Show Only (add dinner option $15 per person)

Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm

Run Time

Each show is 2 hours in length with one intermission.

Content Statement

Children under age 5 (including infants) not admitted. Content consists of PG-13 material.

Comedy improv/comedy-variety show.

CONCERT SERIES



PRICES: $55 Dinner & Show, $40 Show Only

TIMES: Evenings - Dinner at 6pm, Show at 8pm



Full show descriptions at www.ChanhassenDT.com



FOLK LEGENDS

October 4 & 5 (Fri & Sat)

Featuring Michael Monroe

EAT A FEAT - THE MAGNIFICENT SONGS

OF THE ALLMAN BROTHERS & LITTLE FEAT

October 6 (Sun)



Featuring Mick Sterling

MOON RIVER - THE BEST OF Andy Williams

October 11 - 13 (Fri - Sun)

Featuring Ben Utecht

REMEMBERING Glen Campbell

October 18 & 19 (Fri & Sat)

Featuring Jeff Dayton

WILD ANGELS

October 25 & 26 (Fri & Sat)

THE WOMEN OF ROCK, POP & COUNTRY

Featuring Pamela McNeill, Mary Jane Alm

and Aimée Lee

THE MUSIC OF PATSY CLINE

October 27 (Sun)

Featuring Joyann Parker

PINK FLOYD'S DARK SIDE OF THE

MOON & OTHER FLOYDIAN TALES

November 1 & 2 (Fri & Sat)

Featuring Jonny James & The Hall of Fames

THE MUSIC OF PATSY CLINE

November 3 (Sun)

Featuring Joyann Parker



The Fabulous Armadillos Present

WHAT'S GOING ON?

October 4 & 5 (Fri & Sat)





