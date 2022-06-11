BWW Review: PERFECT ARRANGEMENT at Theatre In The Round

It's 1950, and new colors are being added to the Red Scare. Two U.S. State Department employees, Bob and Norma, have been tasked with identifying sexual deviants within their ranks. There's just one problem: Both Bob and Norma are gay, and have married each other's partners as a carefully constructed cover. Inspired by the true story of the earliest stirrings of the American gay rights movement, madcap classic sitcom-style laughs give way to provocative drama as two "All-American" couples are forced to stare down the closet door.

This was my first time seeing a production at Theatre in the Round and what better than to see an LGBTQ story for Pride month!

The theatre space was intimate and the set was simple for the space and it was set in a 1950's living room with a large closet. I thought the story was fun and interesting and thought this would also make a great movie. There were so many funny comedic moments but also moments of tough conversations and topics as well as the audience wondering what is going to happen at the end. I felt all of the actors committed to their roles and had great chemistry with eachother and with the audience in the intimate space.

Another neat add on was out in the lobby area, there was a Minnesota LGBTQ+ history exhibit full of fascinating stories and history.

I would recommend seeing this production for Pride month!

