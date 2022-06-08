BWW Interview: Britney Coleman of AVENUE QUEER at Ted Mann Concert Hall

Returning to Ted Mann Concert Hall for the first time since 2019, acclaimed stage actress, Britney Coleman, currently performing in the revival of Sondheim's Company starring Patti LuPone, takes a break from her Broadway run to join TCGMC for our pride concert!

This concert will feature repertoire from the vast songbooks of some of the most celebrated musicals of all time, woven together for a presentation you aren't going to want to miss!

We chat with Britney about musical theatre and singing with the Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus!

How does it feel to have live audiences and theatres back?

It's been incredible! The audiences have seemed just as excited to be at the theater as the performers were when we got back into the swing of things. A huge "bravo!" to the venues that were able to pull their resources with their communities and open outdoor venues for performances the last two years. A second "BRAVO!" to the venues that worked so hard to mandate masks and proof of vaccinations to keep everyone safe when we started performing indoors. It's made the process of returning to the stage safe and truly so exciting!

What inspired you to pursue a career in performing?

I was influenced at an early age from my family, as well as my third grade music teacher, who thought it would be a great idea to hold small versions of Broadway shows as our fall and spring concerts. I was cast as Mary in The Secret Garden and I've been hooked ever since.

Who were your musical influences?

Who AREN'T my musical influences? A middle school music teacher introduced me to the music of Audra McDonald and that opened up a world of possibilities. She was the first woman I saw who looked like me and sang like me on Broadway, and I knew I'd be able to make it on stage and sing the way I want to sing, not the way people always assumed me to sing.

What is a favorite role you've played or production you've been in?

I've had the chance to play Guenevere in a particular adaptation of Camelot many times throughout the last few years. That score is so dreamy!

What is your favorite musical?

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder

What is your favorite musical song?

Flowers from Hadestown

What is your favorite musical song to sing?

Anything Sondheim!

What is another role you hope to play?

One that hasn't been written yet.

How does it feel to be singing with the Twin Citie's Gay Men's Chorus for their Pride concert?

What a thrill! So excited to meet everyone and make some glorious music.

What do you hope the audience takes away from the Pride concert?

I would love for our audiences to laugh a little, cry a little, and enjoy the rare collective experience of being human without judgement. I'd love for them to see and remember that it doesn't take much to be a helping hand to someone-you might even make a friend in the process!

Do you have a favorite place in Minneapolis or a place you're hoping to check out while you're here?

I was here on tour with Beautiful in 2015, so I'm looking forward to revisiting The Orpheum.

Thank you for your time Britney!

For more ticket and show informtion, click the ticket link!

Photo by Chad Wagner MUA Jane