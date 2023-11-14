Two Awe-Inspiring Performances Come to Miller Auditorium in April 2024

Miller Auditorium have announced two eye-popping shows going on sale Nov. 17. As part of Miller Auditorium's PNC Spotlight Series, Omnium Circus and Dinosaur World Live comes to life in Spring 2024.

Omnium Circus, a world-renowned comprehensively inclusive and accessible circus company that brings excitement, thrills and joy to people of all ages has made it its mission to be the world's most inclusive circus. Dinosaur World Live takes audiences to a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs, including every child's favorite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex! Tickets will be available to the public beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17, and can be purchased online at millerauditorium.com Patrons can also purchase tickets at Miller's Box Office Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. in person or by calling (269) 387-2300.

Omnium Circus believes that a circus experience with a full spectrum of people representative of the global culture as artists, staff and audience leads the way to a truly diverse, equitable, inclusive and accessible society. They create a safe space where people from diverse backgrounds can experience wonder, laughter and joy together - celebrating diversity and creating joy, laughter and enriching empathy among all people while inspiring healthier communities through shared positive experiences.

This is the only circus in the world to be presented bilingually in English and American Sign Language. Unprecedented accessibility including live audio description, relaxed seating for neurodiverse and sensory-sensitive audience members and other accommodations truly make Omnium a live experience that is accessible to all. Through shared positive experiences among those who enjoy the circus, they enrich empathy among people of all races, colors, ethnicities and abilities and build aligned and supportive communities.

Omnium Circus will be at Miller Auditorium April 6, 2024.

Roarsome fun everyone! Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World Live in this fierce and fun interactive show for the entire family! “You'll leave the show feeling thoroughly entertained,” (Entertainment News). Dinosaur World Live has fast become an international smash hit, following a hugely successful tour of the United States visiting 35 cities across 19 states.

Discover a pre-historic world of astonishing and remarkably life-like dinosaurs. Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child's favorite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, as well as a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and a mighty Segnosaurus!

A special meet and greet after the show offers all the brave explorers the chance to make a new dinosaur friend. Don't miss this entertaining and mind-expanding Jurassic adventure, live on stage.

Dinosaur World Live will be at Miller Auditorium April 20, 2024.

More information on these exciting shows and all the shows at Miller Auditorium this spring are available online at millerauditorium.com or by calling (269) 387-2300 or (800) 228-9858. Groups of 10 or more can call (269) 387-2253 for group discount information.

