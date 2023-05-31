The Inspired Acting Company Presents JOHN & JEN By Michigan's Andrew Lippa

The Inspired Acting Company has announced its highly anticipated production of "john & jen," a captivating and emotionally charged musical by Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald.

This deeply-moving, intelligent, and truly original musical takes an intimate look at the complexities of familial relationships set to the backdrop of a changing America from the 1950s to the 1990s. Jen has two major relationships in her life, her brother and her son. Once extremely close, the Vietnam war tears Jen and brother John apart forever. Later, Jen names her only son John and tries to make up for past mistakes to the consternation and alienation of her son. With a powerful score by Michigan's own, Andrew Lippa ("The Addams Family," "Big Fish," "The Wild Party"), it's a story about connections, commitments, and the healing of the human heart.

Directed by Artistic Director, Jeff Thomakos with music direction by Daniel Bachelis, “john & jen” features Kristy Glass and Jared Bugbee. The production and design team includes Michelle Resnick (lighting designer, stage manager), Marley Boone (costume designer), Jeff Thomakos (set designer), Brittany Connors and Eli Cavaliero (scenic painters) and Diane Hill (choreographer).

"We are thrilled to present the Michigan premiere of "john & jen" to our theatre community," says director, Jeff Thomakos. "This intimate musical is a heartfelt exploration of family bonds and the triumphs and tribulations that shape us. We believe that audiences will connect deeply with these characters and their stories."

“john & jen” will run July 7 through July 23, 2023 at The Inspired Acting Company (1124 E. West Maple Rd, Walled Lake). Performances are Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m, and Sundays at 2 p.m.

General admission tickets are $45. Tickets may be purchased online at Click Hereor by calling (248) 863-9953. Seating in the theatre will begin 30 minutes before each performance. There is ample free parking.

The Inspired Acting Company's mission is to provide professional theatrical productions and acting training that inspire empathy, generate positive change, and promote discourse and life-long learning to our diverse community.

Andrew Lippa is a highly acclaimed composer, lyricist, and librettist known for his captivating scores and insightful storytelling. With notable works such as "The Wild Party," "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown," and "The Addams Family," Lippa has established himself as a versatile and sought-after talent in the world of musical theatre. For some Michigan/Andrew Lippa trivia: Lippa grew up in Oak Park, Michigan where he attended high school and received his bachelor's degree in music education from the University of Michigan. Lippa did his student teaching with IAC's associate producer, Diane Hill. Lippa's breakthrough came with his musical "The Wild Party," and other notable musicals in Lippa's repertoire include "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown," "The Addams Family," and "Big Fish," among others. His hit song "Evil Like Me" appears in “Disney's Descendants.” “I Am Harvey Milk,” his epic oratorio for men's chorus, orchestra and soloists, has seen over 50 productions including Disney Hall and Lincoln Center. Lippa's contributions to the musical theater landscape have not gone unnoticed. He has received numerous accolades, including Tony Award nominations, Drama Desk Awards, and Grammy Award nominations. His dedication to the craft and his ability to create compelling narratives through music have solidified his reputation as one of the industry's foremost talents.

Jeff Thomakos is an actor, teacher, director, and producer as well as a certified Master Teacher of the Michael Chekhov Technique through The National Michael Chekhov Association and The Great Lakes Michael Chekhov Consortium. He also holds a Certificate of Completion from MICHA, The International Michael Chekhov Association. This makes him the only tri-certified teacher of this technique in the world. In addition to a professional acting career spanning three and a half decades, he served four years as Artistic Director of Royal Oak Shakespeare (formerly Water Works Theatre) and is a master improviser, having studied for many years at Second City Chicago, IO Chicago, and Brave New Workshop in Minneapolis. Jeff also runs a YouTube Channel, "The Inspired Actor" which features ten-minute acting classes and talks about the theatre, film, the local industry, and more: www.youtube.com/c/TheInspiredActor. For more about Jeff, please go to his website: www.jeffthomakos.com..