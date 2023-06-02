SONGS IN THE KEY OF STEVIE WONDER Announced At Circle Theatre

From the ultimate fan to the casual listener, every true music aficionado has one favorite song by Michigan's own Master Blaster.

Circle Theatre, West Michigan's go-to destination for exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting. Come and ride the Ribbon in the Sky through the catalog & life of one of the greatest musicians of all time. You're guaranteed to leave Overjoyed. From the ultimate fan to the casual listener, every true music aficionado has one favorite song by Michigan's own Master Blaster; The Signed, Sealed & Delivered genius with magic Fingertips: the incomparable Stevland Hardaway Morris, known the world over as Stevie Wonder.

This event is sponsored by Warner Norcross + Judd LLP. By providing discerning and proactive legal advice, Warner Norcross + Judd LLP builds a better partnership with their clients. An AmLaw 200 firm, they're one of Michigan's largest law firms focused on providing the best legal solutions and exceptional client service to organizations throughout the world. Connect with them on wnj.com, LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

Join us on June 12 and August 21, 2023 to experience the Songs in the Key of Stevie Wonder. Tickets are $20, with performances located inside the Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Aquinas College.

For more information on Circle Theatre's Summer Concert Series, 2023 season, to purchase tickets, or to find more ways to support Circle Theatre please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit Click Here

For 70 years and counting, Circle Theatre has enriched, entertained and educated the community through exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting. Located in the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Aquinas College, Circle Theatre presents innovative and entertaining theatre while fostering an enthusiastic and hard-working corps of individuals who serve as staff, volunteers, and board members. Through the Main Stage season, unique Summer Concert Series, and Magic Circle family productions, Circle Theatre engages close to 30,000 people each season. Circle Theatre also values and creates effective collaborations with various community organizations in and around Grand Rapids.




Recommended For You