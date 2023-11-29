Ledisi Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre in Detroit

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 1 and will be available online at at 10:00 a.m. and at the Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon. 

By: Nov. 29, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Smith Theatre Photo 3 Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Smith Theatre
Support Central US Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday Photo 4 Support Central US Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday

Ledisi Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre in Detroit

Grammy Award-winning artist Ledisi will make waves with her latest single, "Sell Me No Dreams," announced today via Listen Back Entertainment/BMG, marking the highly anticipated follow-up to her #1 Billboard chart-topping sensation, "I Need To Know." 

Following her highly anticipated 2024 album, Ledisi will kick off "The Good Life Tour" on March 6, 2024.  Ledisi will make a stop at Detroit's Fisher Theatre on Friday March 29 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 1 and will be available online at at 10:00 a.m. and at the Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon. 

In the spirit of the holiday season, Ledisi announces "The Good Life Tour," a 27-city odyssey commencing on March 6 in York, PA. The tour will feature the soulful vibes of Raheem DeVaughn*, with BJ The Chicago Kid** making limited appearances. The tour will weave through iconic cities such as Philadelphia, Chicago, St. Louis, Atlanta, and Detroit, culminating in a grand finale in Ledisi's hometown of Oakland, CA, on April 14.

There will also be a limited number of exclusive meet-and-greet ticket packages available on all tour dates. Tickets go on sale starting December 1 and are an excellent gift for the Ledisi fan in your life!

Ledisi recently set the stage ablaze with a sensational tribute to the legendary Patti LaBelle with a riveting rendition of the 1984 smash hit "New Attitude" on CMT's "Smashing Glass: A Celebration of the Groundbreaking Women of Music." Ledisi brought her unique flair to this iconic anthem. The tribute also featured country duo The War & Treaty delivering a soul-stirring performance of "On My Own."

Fans can catch Ledisi spreading holiday cheer at the upcoming National Christmas Tree Lighting in Washington, DC, airing via CBS on Friday, Dec. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Ledisi will share the stage with host Mickey Guyton and guests Darren Criss, Samara Joy, Reneé Rapp, St. Vincent, Joe Walsh, and Dionne Warwick, singing timeless holiday classics. Ledisi promises an unforgettable experience that transcends the ordinary.

The Good Life Tour Dates

March 6 -    York, PA - -       Appell Center for the Performing Arts***     

March 7 -    Newark, NJ - - Prudential Center*

March 8 -    Rochester, NY -        The Theater at Innovation Square***

March 9 -    Philadelphia, PA -    The Met Philadelphia*

March 12 - Boston, MA - - The Wilbur***

March 13 - New Haven, CT -      Shubert Theatre***

March 15 - Oxon Hill, MD -        The Theater at MGM National Harbor*

March 16 - Baltimore, MD -       The Lyric*

March 17 - Durham, NC -           Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC)*

March 19 - Richmond, VA -        Dominion Energy Center*

March 21 - Charlotte, NC -         Ovens Auditorium*

March 22 - Louisville, KY -          Louisville Palace Theatre*

March 23 - St. Louis, MO -         Stifel Theatre*

March 24 - Nashville, TN -          Ryman Auditorium*

March 26 - Columbus, OH -       Mershon Auditorium*

March 28 - Indianapolis, IN -     Murat Theatre at Old National Centre*

March 29 - Detroit, MI - - Fisher Theatre**

March 30 - Chicago, IL - -   The Chicago Theatre**

April 1 -       Atlanta, GA - - Atlanta Symphony Hall ***

April 3 -       Birmingham, AL -     Alabama Theatre*

April 5 -       New Orleans, LA -    Mahalia Jackson Theater*

April 6 -       Houston, TX -           Bayou Music Center*

April 7 -       Dallas, TX - -     Music Hall at Fair Park**

April 10 -     Ft. Collins, CO -        The Lincoln Center***

April 12 -     Chandler, AZ -          Chandler Center for the Arts***

April 13 -     Inglewood, CA -       YouTube Theater*

April 14 -     Oakland, CA -           Fox Theater*

*Raheem DeVaughn performing -   

**BJ The Chicago Kid will open

***An Evening With… Performance




Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES - Michigan

1
Theatre NOVA to Present THE YEAR WITHOUT A PANTO CLAUS By Carla Milarch And R. MacKenzie L Photo
Theatre NOVA to Present THE YEAR WITHOUT A PANTO CLAUS By Carla Milarch And R. MacKenzie Lewis

'Theatre NOVA presents 'The Year Without a Panto Claus' by Carla Milarch and R. MacKenzie Lewis. Join Jingle and Jangle as they search for Santa and bring back Christmas cheer.

2
ELF THE MUSICAL Comes to ThumbCoast Theaters This Week Photo
ELF THE MUSICAL Comes to ThumbCoast Theaters This Week

ThumbCoast Theaters will present Elf the Musical as this year’s family-friendly holiday production at The Boardwalk Theatre! Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity.

3
Shadows of the 60s Brings A HOLIDAY TRIBUTE TO MOTOWN to FIM Capitol Theatre Photo
Shadows of the 60s Brings A HOLIDAY TRIBUTE TO MOTOWN to FIM Capitol Theatre

Shadows of the 60s pays tribute to the tremendous legacy of Motown’s super groups with its “Holiday Tribute of Motown” show coming to FIM Capitol Theatre at 8 p.m. Dec. 14.

4
Hart Entertainment Produces ONE SLEEPY NIGHT - A Christmas Musical Experience With A Detro Photo
Hart Entertainment Produces ONE SLEEPY NIGHT - A Christmas Musical Experience With A Detroit Vibe

One Sleepy Night - Detroit: Experience a Christmas musical with a Detroit vibe in this holiday production by Hart Entertainment.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS
A Wrinkle in Time in Michigan A Wrinkle in Time
Legacy Theatre (11/30-12/03)Tracker
A Christmas Carol in Michigan A Christmas Carol
Meadow Brook Theatre (11/17-12/24)Tracker
Disney's Frozen in Michigan Disney's Frozen
Detroit Opera House (11/29-12/17)
A Man for Christmas: An NTG Original Parody in Michigan A Man for Christmas: An NTG Original Parody
Neighborhood Theatre Group (12/08-12/16)
Julius Caesar in Michigan Julius Caesar
Western Michigan University Theatre (5/17-5/26)
Next Stop, Broadway! in Michigan Next Stop, Broadway!
Western Michigan University Theatre (11/30-12/02)
My Fair Lady in Michigan My Fair Lady
Miller Auditorium (3/10-3/10)
Napoleon Dynamite in Michigan Napoleon Dynamite
Miller Auditorium (1/19-1/19)
An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee in Michigan An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee
Miller Auditorium (5/03-5/03)
My Fair Lady (Non-Equity) in Michigan My Fair Lady (Non-Equity)
Whiting Auditorium (12/13-12/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You