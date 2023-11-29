Ledisi Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre in Detroit

Grammy Award-winning artist Ledisi will make waves with her latest single, "Sell Me No Dreams," announced today via Listen Back Entertainment/BMG, marking the highly anticipated follow-up to her #1 Billboard chart-topping sensation, "I Need To Know."

Following her highly anticipated 2024 album, Ledisi will kick off "The Good Life Tour" on March 6, 2024. Ledisi will make a stop at Detroit's Fisher Theatre on Friday March 29 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 1 and will be available online at at 10:00 a.m. and at the Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon.

In the spirit of the holiday season, Ledisi announces "The Good Life Tour," a 27-city odyssey commencing on March 6 in York, PA. The tour will feature the soulful vibes of Raheem DeVaughn*, with BJ The Chicago Kid** making limited appearances. The tour will weave through iconic cities such as Philadelphia, Chicago, St. Louis, Atlanta, and Detroit, culminating in a grand finale in Ledisi's hometown of Oakland, CA, on April 14.

There will also be a limited number of exclusive meet-and-greet ticket packages available on all tour dates. Tickets go on sale starting December 1 and are an excellent gift for the Ledisi fan in your life!

Ledisi recently set the stage ablaze with a sensational tribute to the legendary Patti LaBelle with a riveting rendition of the 1984 smash hit "New Attitude" on CMT's "Smashing Glass: A Celebration of the Groundbreaking Women of Music." Ledisi brought her unique flair to this iconic anthem. The tribute also featured country duo The War & Treaty delivering a soul-stirring performance of "On My Own."

Fans can catch Ledisi spreading holiday cheer at the upcoming National Christmas Tree Lighting in Washington, DC, airing via CBS on Friday, Dec. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Ledisi will share the stage with host Mickey Guyton and guests Darren Criss, Samara Joy, Reneé Rapp, St. Vincent, Joe Walsh, and Dionne Warwick, singing timeless holiday classics. Ledisi promises an unforgettable experience that transcends the ordinary.

The Good Life Tour Dates

March 6 - York, PA - - Appell Center for the Performing Arts***

March 7 - Newark, NJ - - Prudential Center*

March 8 - Rochester, NY - The Theater at Innovation Square***

March 9 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia*

March 12 - Boston, MA - - The Wilbur***

March 13 - New Haven, CT - Shubert Theatre***

March 15 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor*

March 16 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric*

March 17 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC)*

March 19 - Richmond, VA - Dominion Energy Center*

March 21 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium*

March 22 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace Theatre*

March 23 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre*

March 24 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium*

March 26 - Columbus, OH - Mershon Auditorium*

March 28 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre*

March 29 - Detroit, MI - - Fisher Theatre**

March 30 - Chicago, IL - - The Chicago Theatre**

April 1 - Atlanta, GA - - Atlanta Symphony Hall ***

April 3 - Birmingham, AL - Alabama Theatre*

April 5 - New Orleans, LA - Mahalia Jackson Theater*

April 6 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center*

April 7 - Dallas, TX - - Music Hall at Fair Park**

April 10 - Ft. Collins, CO - The Lincoln Center***

April 12 - Chandler, AZ - Chandler Center for the Arts***

April 13 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater*

April 14 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater*

*Raheem DeVaughn performing -

**BJ The Chicago Kid will open

***An Evening With… Performance