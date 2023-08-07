DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE: KING FOR A DAY! Comes to Miller Auditorium in November

The performance is on November 12, 2023.
POPULAR
Miller Auditorium's PNC Spotlight Series is excited the grr-ific musical for little tigers and grown-ups alike is back! The hugely popular Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood LIVE!, based on the #1 PBS KIDS TV series, has delighted live audiences on stages across the country. Now, in its fourth year of touring, your favorite characters are hopping back on board Trolley and coming to Kalamazoo with DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE: KING FOR A DAY! at Miller Auditorium on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. Tickets start at $30 and go on-sale Friday, Aug. 11 @ 10 a.m., Miller Auditorium Box Office or online at millerauditorium.com.
Daniel and all of his friends invite you for a brand-new adventure in Neighborhood of Make-Believe where Daniel learns just what it takes to be King. The beloved characters come alive on stage to captivate you with new songs to sing along to, magical moments, and SURPRISE guests along the way! It's an event filled with tigertastic fun, teaching the valuable lessons of kindness, helping others, and being a friend. Don't miss Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood LIVE: King for a Day!... a royally great time!
Videos
|The Prom
The Croswell Opera House (9/15-9/24)
|Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812
Western Michigan University Theatre (10/27-11/05)
|Next Stop, Broadway!
Western Michigan University Theatre (11/30-12/02)
|Wicked
Detroit Opera House (1/24-2/18)
|The Rocky Horror Picture Show with Live Shadow Cast
Miller Auditorium (10/27-10/27)
|Come From Away
Miller Auditorium (1/30-1/31)
|Jesus Christ Superstar
Miller Auditorium (3/26-3/27)
|Mary Poppins
The Croswell Opera House (8/04-8/20)
|CLUE
Barn Theatre (9/07-9/10)
|Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken Twenty | The Tour
Miller Auditorium (1/11-1/11)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You