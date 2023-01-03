CLUE Takes The Stage Starting January 20 At Stagecrafters

Stagecrafters presents Clue running at the Baldwin Theatre, 415 South Lafayette, Royal Oak, MI from January 20-February 5, 2023.

Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. Based on the hit movie and inspired by the classic board game, the story begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Clue is a comedy whodunit that will leave audiences in stitches as they try to figure out...WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

Director Leta Chrisman is eager to present this play. "Fans of the film will see a lot of their favorite moments live and in person - with some really fun changes! But everyone should come prepared to laugh, and forget about the January blues for a couple of hours," says Chrisman.

Chrisman credits her talented cast for their hard work preparing for the show and how each of them work together to make it a fun and suspenseful evening for audience members.

Tickets are $30 for performances on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and $25 on Thursdays a $3 ticket fee is applied to each ticket. Tickets can be purchased at stagecrafters.org or by calling 248-541-6430.

Stagecrafters is partnering with downtown Royal Oak restaurant, Imaginate for the production of Clue. Imaginate is located next door to the Baldwin Theatre at 401 S Lafayette Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48067.

Patrons can enjoy a $60 two-course dinner at Imaginate and a ticket for the production of Clue. Use the promo code "Mystery" and select Dinner & Show pricing. Offer is good for Friday, Saturday, and Sundays only. One Dinner and Show package per patron.

Patrons can make reservations on Imaginate's website at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217062Â®id=59&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fimaginaterestaurant.com%2F%23tock_reservations?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 and bring their printed voucher to the restaurant.

Imaginate is a fine dining restaurant and encourages you to dress to impress. Patrons can contact Imaginate at (248)-633-8899 with any questions.