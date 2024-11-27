Bill Blagg to Present FAMILY MAGIC at Wharton Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prepare yourself for electrifying illusions with Bill Blagg as he presents Family Magic. Family Magic is not a typical ‘magic show,’ but rather a whirlwind of comedy, wonder, and mind-blowing surprises for all.



Family Magic with Bill Blagg will appear at Wharton Center on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 1:30PM and 4PM.



Blagg’s magical journey began with a professional magic book gifted by his great-grandfather that ignited his passion for the unknown. His illusions left audiences across the country stunned in his 18 years of national tours. Blagg is known for his performances in Behind the Magic LIVE: with Bill Blagg, The Magic of Bill Blagg, and his investment in arts and education. Blagg designed The Science of Magic and Magic in Motion as an interactive experience for K-12 students to learn science through magic, and magic through science.



Family Magic is a unique blend of audience engagement and awe-inspiring feats that guarantee an unforgettable adventure. Hold onto your seats, pay close attention, and prepare to be dazzled by Blagg and his extraordinary talent!



Families can participate in pre-show activities for children, beginning one hour before performance time. Kids can make a magician’s wand, hat, and more, while supplies last.

