Wheel of Fortune LIVE! will be stopping at Detroit’s Fisher Theatre on Thursday, November 25 at 7:30 p.m. as part of its 60-city national tour. Hosted by a celebrity guest host, Wheel of Fortune LIVE! brings the excitement of everyone’s favorite TV game show to life, giving fans the chance to solve puzzles, win prizes and possibly become a Wheel of Fortune TV contestant. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 9 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available.

At Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, audience members will be randomly selected to come up on stage to spin the famous Wheel and show their skill by calling consonants, buying vowels and solving puzzles for an opportunity to win fantastic prizes, including vacations to destinations like Paris and Hawaii, or cash prizes up to $10,000.

New this year, fans of Wheel of Fortune® will also be able to audition on-site for the chance to appear as a contestant on a future episode of the TV show alongside hosts Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White!

Currently in its 42nd season in syndication, Wheel of Fortune continues to be one of the most successful shows in history. Ryan Seacrest hosts the iconic game show as host alongside the incomparable Vanna White. Wheel of Fortune is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company, and Executive Produced by Bellamie Blackstone. It is distributed domestically by CBS Media Ventures and internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution, both divisions of Paramount.

