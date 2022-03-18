Women's History Month Art Event to Honor Eco-Feminist Artist Mira Lehr at the Kimpton EPIC Hotel Miami

The Kimpton EPIC Hotel, one of Miami's leading boutique hotels, will present a new art exhibition celebrating Women's History Month titled Mira Lehr: Continuum, on view now through April 20th.

The nationally acclaimed, eco-feminist artist is celebrated for co-founding Continuum in 1961, one of America's first art collectives for women artists. It thrived for more than 30 years, and her vision to kickstart the local art scene influenced the evolution of the visual arts in Miami.

The Hotel created its new EPIC Art initiative to advance the works of local artists and provide its visitors an insider's look into the destination's vibrant art scene.

Now, at the bold age of 87, Lehr is creating more new work now than ever before in her six decades of artmaking. The all-new works in this exhibition have never been exhibited before and were created by Lehr in 2022 and 2021.

Lehr is now gaining even more national and international acclaim, and she is the subject of a major new 400-page artist monograph book by Skira Editore, celebrating its worldwide release in April.

The exhibition is on view through April 20th, and will feature a panel discussion event about the role women artists played in the evolution of Miami's art scene.

The moderator of this event will be The Miami Herald's Jane Wooldridge, and the panel features some of South Florida's groundbreaking cultural leaders, including: Lorie Mertes (Executive Director of Locust Projects, formerly of the National Museum of Women in the Arts); Melissa Diaz (Cultural Arts Curator of the Deering Estate); Vivian Donnell Rodriguez (former Director of Miami-Dade County Art in Public Places, now on the Palm Beach County Public Art Board); Diane Robinson (filmmaker); and Ombretta Agro (curator, environmental activist, and Executive Director of ARTSail).

The public will have the opportunity to meet the artist at this panel discussion, where she will sign advance copies of the new 400-page book by Skira Editore, the renowned art book publisher. Learn more about this major new international monograph honoring Mira Lehr at skira.net/en/books/mira-lehr-arc-of-nature-the-complete-monograph.

"Mira Lehr blazed trails as a woman artist in the 1950s during the male-dominated art scenes in New York and Miami during the mid-century era," says Ericka Nelson, general manager of Kimpton EPIC Hotel and director of operations for Kimpton's Florida hotels.

"Today, sixty years later, Lehr is recognized as one of the early influencers who helped Miami become an epicenter of creativity and diversity, and her new art continues to inspire new generations throughout her six decades of propelling the art movement forward. The launch of our Hotel's EPIC Art initiative has infused the visual arts into the guest experience ‒ paying homage to the