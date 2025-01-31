WILD WILD EAST Comes To Moss Cultural Arts Center In February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center will present Sunny Jain's Wild Wild East on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 8 p.m. Jain is a visionary drummer and composer, known worldwide for his dynamic performances and innovative compositions. His productions are bold and captivating fusions of musical genres brought to life on the stage, blending inspiration from Bollywood, Spaghetti Westerns, Punjabi folk, jazz, and psychedelia. Tickets are available at MossCenter.org.

Jain's ensemble, Red Baraat, has captivated audiences worldwide, performing at prestigious venues and festivals, including the White House, Bonnaroo Music Festival, and the London Paralympics closing ceremony. In Wild Wild East, Jain reimagines the immigrant experience through music, creating a vibrant soundscape of cultural diversity and global influences.

Audiences can expect a thrilling journey that defies conventional genres and showcases Jain's unique ability to intertwine sounds from across the world. This revolutionary artist continues to push musical boundaries, making this performance a must-see for fans of groundbreaking and globally inspired music.

Sunny Jain is a renowned composer, drummer, and dhol player, celebrated for his innovative fusion of musical genres. He has served as the musical director for acclaimed productions such as the OBIE Award-winning play The Jungle and Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding, The Musical. His contributions to music have been recognized with honors such as the Arts International Award and his designation as a Jazz Ambassador by the U.S. Department of State and The Kennedy Center.

Wild Wild East is recommended for all ages. Tickets are $40 for orchestra seating and $65 for VIP table seating, which includes complimentary wine, beer, or soft drink. For $55, audience members can enjoy an orchestra seat and post-show Meet & Greet sponsored by the Miami Association of Indian Americans for Culture and Arts (MAIACA).

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit MossCenter.org, stop by the Moss Center Box Office in person, or call (786) 573-5300.

Comments