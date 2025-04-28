Volta Music Foundation to Present 2025 Afterschool Music Program Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Volta Music Foundation will present its 2025 Afterschool Music Program Concert, taking place on Saturday, May 10 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center. This inspiring performance will showcase the musical talents of local youth who have participated in Volta's free afterschool music education programs throughout the year.

The concert is generously funded and supported by the Children's Services Council of Broward County, Broward County Cultural Division, The A.D. Henderson Foundation, Community Foundation of Broward, The Jim Moran Foundation, BBX Capital Foundation, and Florida Arts & Culture. Their continued investment in youth programming and the arts has been instrumental in bringing accessible, high-quality music education to local students.

Presented as a celebration of student growth, perseverance, and artistic achievement, the concert is open to the public and invites families, friends, and community members to experience the power of music education in transforming young lives. Attendees can expect uplifting performances by students of all skill levels, highlighting the importance of accessibility to music and the arts.

"Our mission has always been to use music as a tool for empowerment, connection, and opportunity," said Yalyen Savignon, Founder & Executive Director of Volta Music Foundation. "This concert is a beautiful reminder of what young people can achieve when they are supported, encouraged, and given the space to express themselves creatively. We are so proud of our students and can't wait for the community to witness their progress and passion."

Volta Music Foundation's Afterschool Music Program provides high-quality music instruction to underserved youth in South Florida, ensuring that every child-regardless of background-can explore their potential through the arts.

Event Details:

What: Afterschool Music Program Concert

When: Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 11:00 a.m.

Where: Lauderhill Performing Arts Center

Admission: Free and open to the public

Attendees can register here.

For more information, visit www.voltamusicfoundation.org or follow @voltamusicfoundation on social media.

