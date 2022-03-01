Violinist Philippe Quint to Debut With The New World Symphony, Performing Works From Beloved Films

Multiple GRAMMY Award-nominated violinist Philippe Quint will make his highly-anticipated debut with the New World Symphony on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 7:30pm. Conducted by Richard Kaufman, the concert, entitled Music of the Silver Screen, will feature numerous selections from beloved classic Hollywood films, with Quint performing music from Charlie Chaplin's Monsieur Verdoux and Modern Times, Ennio Morricone's Cinema Paradiso, John Morris' The Young Frankenstein, and John Williams' Schindler's List. The program will also include selections from Harold Arlen and Edgar Yipsel Harburg's The Wizard of Oz, Elmer Bernstein's To Kill a Mockingbird, Tan Dun's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Bernard Herrmann's Citizen Kane, Maurice Jarre's Lawrence of Arabia, Erich Wolfgang Korngold's Robin Hood, Miklós Rózsa's Ben-Hur, Max Steiner's King Kong, Franz Waxman's Taras Bulba, and John Williams' The Witches of Eastwick, as well as 20th Century Fox Fanfare by Alfred Newman and Hooray for Hollywood by Richard A. Whiting (arranged by John Williams). The concert will be held at the New World Center in Miami Beach, Florida.

Philippe Quint's 2021-2022 season further includes his debut with Spain's Orquesta Sinfonica de Galicia, led by Thierry Fischer, on April 1 and 2, 2022; a special performance of his newest multimedia show, Astor Piazzolla at 100: Between Angels and Demons, on May 18, 2022, featuring the Quint Quintet and members of the Joffrey Ballet, to be presented by the Philharmonic Society of Orange County in Irvine, CA; his critically acclaimed show Charlie Chaplin's Smile: A Musical Tribute to Charlie Chaplin (inspired by his wildly successful album debut on the Warner Classics label, Chaplin's Smile), which will be performed by the Szczecin Philharmonic, led by Rune Bergmann, on May 27 and 28, 2022, and by the Jerusalem Symphony, conducted by Steven Sloane, on July 1, 2022. Quint also returns to the Colmar International Music Festival for a recital with pianist José Gallardo in the summer of 2022.

Concert Information



Music of the Silver Screen

​​Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 7:30 PM

New World Center | 500 17th St | Miami Beach, FL

Tickets: $50-$90

Link: https://www.nws.edu/events-tickets/concerts/music-of-the-silver-screen

Richard Kaufman, conductor

Philippe Quint, violin

Program:

Alfred Newman: 20th Century Fox Fanfare

Richard A. Whiting: Hooray for Hollywood (arr. John Williams)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: "March of the Merry Men" from Robin Hood

Elmer Bernstein: Theme from To Kill A Mockingbird

Maurice Jarre: Selections from Lawrence of Arabia

Bernard Herrmann: Prelude and Finale from Citizen Kane

John Williams: Theme from Schindler's List

Philippe Quint, violin

Charlie Chaplin: "Tango Bitterness" from Monsieur Verdoux

Philippe Quint, violin

Ennio Morricone: Love Theme from Cinema Paradiso

Philippe Quint, violin

Max Steiner: "The Empire State Building" from King Kong

Miklós Rózsa: "Parade of the Charioteers" from Ben-Hur

Tan Dun: Mvt. I (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) from Crouching Tiger Concerto

Harold Arlen/Edgar Yipsel Harburg: "Over the Rainbow" and "If I Only Had a Brain" from The Wizard of Oz

John Williams: "The Devil's Dance" from The Witches of Eastwick

John Morris: "The Transylvanian Lullaby" from Young Frankenstein

Philippe Quint, violin

Charlie Chaplin: "Smile" from Modern Times

Philippe Quint, violin

Franz Waxman: "Ride of the Cossacks" from Taras Bulba

About Philippe Quint



One of the most versatile and imaginative artists on the concert stage today, multiple Grammy Award-nominated violinist Philippe Quint is internationally recognized for his unique approach to classical core repertoire, rediscovering neglected works, and championing contemporary composers through commissioning and premiering new works. BBC Music Magazine recently described him as "truly phenomenal," adding that "Quint's tonal opulence, generously inflected with subtle portamentos, sounds like a throwback to the glory days of Fritz Kreisler."

An American violinist of Russian heritage, Philippe Quint is constantly in demand and appears regularly with major orchestras and conductors worldwide at venues ranging from the Gewandhaus in Leipzig to Carnegie Hall in New York, while making frequent guest appearances at the most prestigious festivals including Verbier, Aspen, Colmar, Hollywood Bowl, and Dresden Festspiele. Quint's concerto appearances in recent seasons have taken him to the London Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony, Seattle Symphony, National Philharmonic of Russia, Detroit Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony, New Jersey Symphony, Minnesota Orchestra, Bournemouth Symphony, Weimar Staatskapelle, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, China National Symphony, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, Berlin Komische Oper Orchestra, and Leipzig's MDR performing under the batons of such renowned conductors as Kurt Masur, Edo De Waart, Vladimir Spivakov, Andrew Litton, Marin Alsop, Tugan Sokhiev, Ludovic Morlot, James Gaffigan, Carl St. Clair, Michael Stern, Cristian Macelaru, Kristjan Jarvi, Krzysztof Urbanski, Jorge Mester, Jahja Ling, Krzysztof Urbanski, Carlos Miguel Prieto, Tugan Sokhiev, Tito Munoz, Steven Sloane, and Bramwell Tovey.

Quint's chart topping discography comprises 18 award-winning commercial releases. He most recently made his debut on the Warner Classics label with a CD titled Chaplin's Smile, a compilation of 13 original arrangements of songs by Charlie Chaplin that received worldwide acclaim in publications such as Forbes, Gramophone, Limelight Magazine, The Strad, and Strings Magazine. Previous releases include CDs of the Mendelssohn and Bruch Violin Concertos paired with Beethoven's Romances with the Orquesta Sinfónica de Minería led by Carlos Miguel Prieto; original arrangements of Bach's works by composer and pianist Matt Herskowitz titled Bach XXI; Opera Breve with pianist Lily Maisky; the Glazunov and Khachaturian Violin Concertos with the Bochumer Sinfoniker led by Steven Sloane; and Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto with the Sofia Philharmonic led by conductor Martin Panteleev, paired with Anton Arensky's String Quartet No. 2, Op. 35; all on the Avanti Classics label. Other critically acclaimed albums on the Naxos label include the world premiere recording of John Corigliano's Red Violin Caprices, Korngold's Violin Concerto (Prieto/Mineria), William Schuman's Violin Concerto, Ned Rorem's Violin Concerto, Miklos Rozsa's Complete Works for Violin and Piano with pianist William Wolfram, Bernstein's Serenade (Alsop/Bournemouth), and a unique compilation of works by Paganini arranged by Fritz Kreisler.

Philippe Quint is the first classical artist to star in the lead role of a major independent film, Downtown Express co-starring Nellie McKay from producer Michael Hausmann (Gangs of New York, Brokeback Mountain, and Amadeus) and multiple Emmy Award-winning director David Grubin. The 2012 film premiered in New York and Los Angeles as well as at a number of national and international film festivals including Woodstock, New York, Houston, Mons (Belgium), Cuba, Vermont, and Florida.

Born in Leningrad, Soviet Union (now St. Petersburg, Russia), Philippe Quint studied at Moscow's Special Music School for the Gifted with the famed Russian violinist Andrei Korsakov. After moving to the US from Soviet Union in 1991, he earned both Bachelor's and Master's degrees from The Juilliard School. His distinguished pedagogues and mentors included Dorothy Delay, Cho-Liang Lin, Masao Kawasaki, Isaac Stern, Itzhak Perlman, Arnold Steinhardt, and Felix Galimir. Among his many honors, Quint was the winner of the Juilliard Competition and a Career Grant Recipient of the Salon de Virtuosi, Bagby, and Clarisse Kampel Foundations. He was also the winner of the 2014 Ambassador of Arts award, presented by Brownstone and Gateway Organizations at the United Nations. He plays the magnificent 1708 "Ruby" Antonio Stradivari violin on loan to him through the generous efforts of The Stradivari Society. Learn more at www.philippequint.com.

Photo credit: John Gress