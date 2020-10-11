Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: GableStage Presents INTIMATE/INTERNET

The production is streaming online now!

Oct. 11, 2020  

GableStage has created an online play called Intimate/Internet, which is now available to watch on demand.

Intimate/Internet follows the journey of a young man trying to find connection
in a galaxy that has shrunk to the dimensions of his parents' home during lockdown.
Is it possible to find love when the only good wifi is in the kitchen and your mother is two feet away?

Watch the full production below!

