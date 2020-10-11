VIDEO: GableStage Presents INTIMATE/INTERNET

The production is streaming online now!

GableStage has created an online play called Intimate/Internet, which is now available to watch on demand.

Intimate/Internet follows the journey of a young man trying to find connection

in a galaxy that has shrunk to the dimensions of his parents' home during lockdown.

Is it possible to find love when the only good wifi is in the kitchen and your mother is two feet away?

Watch the full production below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You