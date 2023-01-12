Tony-Winner Matt Doyle To Take The Stage At Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

Stepping out of his current starring role as Seymour in the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors for one night, Matt Doyle comes to the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center on Sunday, January 29 at 7 p.m. as part of the 2023 Aventura Broadway Concert Series presented by the City of Aventura.

Doyle is the winner of the 2022 Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award and the Tony Award for "Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical" for his performance as "Jamie" in the recent Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's Company. He also appeared on Broadway in The Book of Mormon, War Horse, Spring Awakening and Bye Bye Birdie.

As one of theater's most sought-after performers, Doyle has also been seen off-Broadway in Sweeney Todd, A Clockwork Orange, Brooklynite and Jasper in Deadland. Regionally, he starred in the world premiere of the Huey Lewis musical The Heart of Rock & Roll at The Old Globe Theater in San Diego,

In addition to having performed at Carnegie Hall with the New Pops, Doyle has performed his solo show throughout New York City and with symphonies across the country. His solo release Uncontrolled is available on iTunes and he can be heard on the recording of the pop opera Bare.

The 2023 Aventura Broadway Concert Series continues with Tony Award-winner and five-time Tony nominee Laura Benanti (Feb. 10) and SiriusXM's On Broadway channel favorite Julie James (Feb. 19).

Tickets are $57-$62 with $87 VIP tickets that includes a meet & greet with the artist. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Buy tickets online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222 or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307.